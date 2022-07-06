ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Maxwell “Max” Chatman Sr.

By Kevin The Editor
 2 days ago

Mr. Maxwell “Max” Chatman, Sr., age 67 of Cedartown, GA passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Max was born in Rome, GA on June 5, 1955, a son of the late Roy Chatman and Ruth Chatman.

Max lived the greater part of his life in Polk County where he was a painter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and watching Gunsmoke. Max was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Deems Chapman; five children: Max Chatman, Jr., Steven Chatman, Lamar Chatman, Scotty Chatman, and Deborah Callahan; two sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with family and friends delivering eulogies.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 pm until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Maxwell “Max” Chatman, Sr.

