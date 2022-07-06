ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi releases Band 7 Pro firmware update with various improvements and optimisations

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has released an update to the Band 7 Pro, barely any time after the company announced the smartwatch. To recap, the Band 7 Pro arrived a few weeks after Smart Band 7, which Xiaomi has since started selling globally. While the pair belong to the same series, the...

www.notebookcheck.net

notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order starting today in India

The pre-booking of Apple’s latest MacBook Air will start today and the shipments of this new laptop will start from July 15 onwards. According to Apple’s website, users will be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air starting at 5.30 pm today via Apple’s website. This new...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Xiaomi launches smartphone with enormous imaging sensors and Leica optics

A lot of people — men especially — will tell you that size doesn’t matter. In the case of imaging sensors, that just isn’t the case; the glass in front of lenses can only do so much, and perfect glass doesn’t exist. Bigger sensors means higher resolution, yes, but it also means that the sensors have space for bigger individual pixels. This helps both with the cooling of the sensor and could indicate much better low-light performance.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Phones Under $500 for 2022: iPhone SE, Galaxy A53, Moto G Stylus 5G and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. While there's significant pressure to keep up with the latest smartphone models and technology, the reality is that not all of us use our phones in such a way that calls for the fastest processors, the best displays or even the best cameras. For the basic user, top-of-the-line phones may feel overloaded with features and too expensive.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Xiaomi 12S Ultra revealed with massive 1-inch 50MP Leica camera

Xiaomi just revealed three new top-end phones during its latest big launch event, including the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and its new flagship 12S Ultra. These three new handsets come after the Xiaomi 12 series of phones, which were revealed at the very end of 2021. These three new phones were unveiled during the company’s somewhat oddly titled Imagery Technology Strategic Update event on July 4.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G: Launch date leaks for Nothing Phone (1) competitor

Xiaomi continues to tease the 12 Lite 5G on its global social media channels, despite the device's unveiling in Azerbaijan. While the company insists that the 12 Lite 'is coming', it has not confirmed the device's launch date yet, let alone from when it will be orderable. As it stands, Xiaomi posts vague teasers instead, along with others about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, a smartphone that will be unavailable outside China.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Elon Musk terminates attempt to buy Twitter, citing ‘multiple’ problems

Elon Musk is looking to pull out of his attempt to buy Twitter, citing multiple problems with the $44bn deal.Mr Musk’s lawyers accused Twitter of having misled him about the nature of the company and the purchase.Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement”, lawyers said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The deal between Twitter and Mr Musk had included a $1bn breakup fee, to be paid by the billionaire if the deal did not go through. But filings from Mr Musk’s legal...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Amazfit releases the Bip 3 and 3 Pro to the Indian market

Amazfit's Bip 3 series has launched in the US, and has now also reached India. Unlike most of its latest offerings for that country, the watches have launched through the OEM's own regional website as well as on Amazon. The Bip 3 and 3 Pro have emerged in the same...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Huawei MatePad 11, hands on: A capable and versatile mid-range HarmonyOS tablet

According to Canalys, tablet sales totalled 38.6 million in Q1 2022, down 2.8% year on year, with Apple in first place on a 38.6% market share. Huawei, in fifth place in the first quarter of this year, has several tablets in its stable, including the MatePad 11, which comes with an add-on keyboard and a M-Pencil stylus for £399.99.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The best smartphones in summer 2022: Testing 26 smartphones

All the current smartphone tests in comparison. Those who are looking for a trusty smartphone companion for the hot days have had many interesting choices from smartphone manufacturers in the last few months. In this article, you can find out which devices are personal favorites of our testing team for more than just a day at the lake.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Gigabyte S55U briefly arrives on Newegg with a 55-inch VA panel and 4K/120 Hz capabilities

Gigabyte has issued a press release about the launch of the S55U, a gaming monitor that the company unveiled in May. As we discussed previously, the Gigabyte S55U is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a 120 Hz and 4K display that also offers 2 ms response times (GtG). For some reason, Gigabyte's press release is missing any pricing or availability details, which the company had not announced in May, either.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

OnePlus could take the Poco approach, make Nord an independent brand

A more independent Nord would apparently offer an affordable flagship and a new UI atop Oxygen OS. OnePlus is purportedly thinking about making Nord a sub-brand or independent company. It’s believed that Nord would have a bigger offline presence and offer more ecosystem products as a result. New Nord...
CELL PHONES

