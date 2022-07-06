Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 6)

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on July 6, 2022. Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of NE 25th St at 12:28 A.M. on July 7, 2022. Officers had knowledge that the driver, 29-year-old Victor Orlando McCulloch, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. When McCulloch stopped his vehicle, he ran from the officers. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. McCulloch was arrested on manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, an evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. He was additionally charged with evading arrest or detention. McCulloch was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Comments / 0