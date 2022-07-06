ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 6)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900-block of N. Main Tuesday evening at 7:24, and the driver walked away from the scene. Officers located Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 29, in...

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 08)

Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson.
PARIS, TX
Paris daily crime report || July 7, 2022

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on July 6, 2022. Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of NE 25th St at 12:28 A.M. on July 7, 2022. Officers had knowledge that the driver, 29-year-old Victor Orlando McCulloch, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. When McCulloch stopped his vehicle, he ran from the officers. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. McCulloch was arrested on manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, an evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. He was additionally charged with evading arrest or detention. McCulloch was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Paris police arrest report || July 7, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Aguilar,Kerry Rae – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. McCulloch,Victor Orlando – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER/FABRICATE...
Sulphur Springs Vehicle Burglaries

Sulphur Springs Police are investigating at least two incidents of vehicle break-ins at the Sulphur Springs Country Club and the hospital parking lot. The thieves broke car windows to take credit cards and items they could see inside the vehicle. Surveillance video at both locations has provided some assistance to law enforcement.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Morris County Jail Log, June 12-15

June 12• Joseph Harrell, of Ore City, was arrested by Daingerfield police for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and interfering ...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Lane Wesley Keller on ten outstanding warrants, including one from Lamar and one from Harris counties. Charges include Violation of probation for theft of livestock, bond forfeiture, felony theft, three counts of failure to appear, and several traffic-related misdemeanors. His bonds total $27,502, and he remains in jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Lamar County booking report || July 6, 2022

RALSON, JEREMY TATE – BURGLARY OF A BUILDING; BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY W. LAHMAN, CASSIDY LYNN – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG. WILSON, JAMORION LEUNTREY – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. SPANN, SHELIA KIM – Assault (Class C) Family...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”. 52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County. District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is...
SHERMAN, TX
Mt Pleasant’s Blood Drive

The City of Mount Pleasant is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 27. The Carter BloodCare Bus will park at City Hall, 501 N. Madison, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This gift of life is needed more than ever, and donors will receive a beach towel while supplies last as a thank you gift. You can make an appointment by scanning the QR code, calling, or texting 800-366-2834.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Update On Mt Pleasant Plane Crash

A small plane crash Sunday night killed one person and seriously injured three near County Roads 4550 and 4530 at the Mt. Pleasant Airport. The preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft was approaching the runway from the north when it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway. Killed was 59-year-old Jere Kellough of Omaha. Hospitalized were the pilot, 50-year-old John Anderson of Mt Pleasant, 54-year-old Tracy Kellough of Omaha, and 49-year-old Tanya Anderson of Mt Pleasant. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
1 dead after plane crash near Mount Pleasant, 3 injured

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirms one is dead after a plane crash Sunday night in Mount Pleasant. According to the preliminary investigation, the aircraft, a Piper PA-32 single engine airplane, was approaching the runway of the Mount Pleasant Airport when “it clipped a tree and crashed north of […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested July 6

Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by Sulphur Springs Emergency Management office, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Powderly Man Jailed On Multiple Felonies

Bond is $232,500 for a Powderly man arrested in Lamar County on multiple felony charges. Ronnie Dale Lester, Jr., was booked on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information, Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
CANHelp Registration Begins

Registration is now underway for the annual Hopkins County CANHelp back-to-school drive for students in Hopkins County and Yantis. The campaign will be at the Hopkins County Civic Center on August 5. Monday, August 1, is the last day to register for backpacks and school supplies. To receive supplies, a parent or guardian is responsible for enrolling the students.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Regular Session, Work Sessions

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. Commissioner Will Consider The Following Items For...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Trading Post for July 7, 2022

Blueberries picked daily on our family farm east of Sulphur Springs, $5/lb. Cucumber 3/$1. No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets and 2 chili pepper plants in starter pots, $2 each. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Lab mix pups about 3 months old, need forever...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mental Health First Aid Seminars Planned

Lakes Regional Mental Health & Mental Retardation (MHMR) will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid which is free and open to the public. The adult class is from 8:30 am. to 4:00 pm on July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on July 26. To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Looking For Something To Do? Opportunities Abound!

A local news agency has stopped asking if Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has anything going on and now asks, “What’s coming up next?” They know we always have an opportunity for involvement – seminars, workshops, community events, etc. So, I wanted to provide a list of upcoming events for youth and adults. Please note that our staff will be taking turns staffing the office during July due to vacations, State conferences, and training.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

