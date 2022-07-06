ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. Women’s National Softball Team Splits at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

Oxford, AL – op-ranked U.S. Women’s National Softball Team splits its first day at Choccolocco Park, blanking Australia 4-0 and falling to No. 2 Japan 7-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIAeg_0gWR7bEN00
The USSSA Pride is looking for a favorable call when Delaney Spaulding (99) puts the tag on Australia’s Jade Wall during the team’s afternoon exhibition game Tuesday at Choccolocco Park. Japan (cover) beat the U.S. National Team in the day’s final game. (Photos by B.J. Franklin/GungHo Photos)

Tuesday’s Games
USSSA Pride 10, Australia 3
Japan 4, USSSA Pride 0
Team USA 4, Australia 0
Japan 7, Team USA 1

By Brant Locklier

OXFORD – Three of the best women’s softball teams in the world came together for an historic night at Choccolocco Park and the reigning Olympic gold medalists showed it was prepared to stand its ground.

Team USA, Team Japan and Team Australia are headed to Birmingham and the World Games on Friday.

Japan, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, shut down top-ranked Team USA 7-1 in the fourth game of the day Tuesday and beat USSSA Pride, a team affiliated with the National Pro Softball League, 4-0 earlier to let the USA know that it has to change something in order to win the World Games.

Mia Goto fanned seven and the left-handed flame thrower induced a couple of double plays in twirling a two-hit shutout in the 4-0 win.

Team USA set up the Olympic gold medal game rematch with a 4-0 combined no-hitter over No. 8 Australia. Veteran Monica Abbott of Tennessee and UCLA aces Megan Faraimo and Ally Carda combined to strike out eight and only walk two. Abbott, who has lost only one game ever for Team USA, had seven of those strikeouts in three innings of work.

Former University of Alabama players Montana Fouts and Haley McCleney participated in throwing out the first pitch. Fouts threw a one-hopper to McCleney, but it was one of the few pitches she threw the Japanese did not belt all over the park.

Team Japan belted three balls, but all were caught. The huge crowd on site to see Fouts was disappointed with the second inning as Team Japan used three hits, a walk and a wild pitch to score two runs.

Fouts was lifted after that and replaced by Kelly Maxwell, who gave up three runs in three innings, and Jaylon Ford gave up two more runs in two innings.

Despite her tough night in the circle, Fouts was popular with the crowd, as fans lined up for her autograph during the post-game meet-and-greet with the team.

Second baseman Hannah Flippen was a bright spot for Team USA as she had a two-run homer in the win over Australia and a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the loss to Japan. Janae Jefferson went 4-for-6 in the two games.

“I am happy representing the USA; it is a dream come true,” Flippen said. “To represent my country and the amazing players that came before me is a huge honor.”

The heat was stifling at Choccolocco Park, but Delanie Wisz was just as hot at the plate and in the field. She had a two-run blast to center field and drove in four runs in USSSA Pride’s 10-3 win over Australia.

She was great in the field as well, making all three put outs from her third base position in the fourth inning. She was 1-for-3 against Japan.

Wisz was a UCLA Bruin and she dreams of playing for Team USA one day.

“We really did not warm up so much today with the heat, but I felt good at the plate,” she said. “We have a big incentive playing these international teams as we want to show that we can play, too.”

Abbey Cheek drove in a pair of runs against Australia with a two-run bomb in the fourth inning.

“It was an outside pitch and she had thrown me one in a previous pitch and I felt it coming,” she said. “I just put the bat on the ball and it got up.”

Pitcher Keely Rochard got stronger as the game went on and went the distance allowing just three hits. There was a lull in the third inning when the home plate umpire fell ill and suddenly left the field before returning some 15 minutes later.

All three Australian runs scored immediately when action picked up again. Rochard settled down after that and allowed only one base runner from that point.

It was a special day for Japan’s Nadoka Harada. She belted two home runs against Team USA and one against USSSA Pride.

The games were a rematch of Team USA’s doubleheader sweep on the Fourth of July in Columbus, Ga. They beat Australia 7-1 and blanked Japan 3-0.

The exhibition series continues Wednesday with USSSA Pride playing Australia at 2 p.m. and Team USA at 4:30 p.m.  [*** read more sports stories ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zg4ky_0gWR7bEN00
U.S. Women’s National Team softball pitcher Montana Fouts signs the sleeve of a young fan while others line up to get the Alabama senior’s autograph after Tuesday night’s games with Australia and Japan at Choccolocco Park. (Photo by Stacy Booth)

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica score: Live updates as U.S. women's soccer chase top spot in Concacaf W Championship group

The United States women's national team will face Jamaica on Thursday in the second matchday of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off a 3-0 win against Haiti, while Jamaica defeated tournament hosts Mexico 1-0 in Matchday 1. The two teams sit first and second in the group and a victory would position the winning side as the frontrunner to exit the group in first place.
UEFA
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
GolfWRX

Jon Rahm calls for Ryder Cup 2027 venue to be ‘de-Americanized’

The selection of Ryder Cup courses has always been crucial to the success and failure of the USA and European teams. The US team was always going to be favoured at Whistling Straits at the most recent of matches, eventually winning easily by 10 points, whilst they also picked up a large margin victory at Hazeltine in 2016.
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Abbott
Person
Ally Carda
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Strong Warning

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy made his opinion on the new LIV Golf series known early and often. During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Irishman made it clear that he doesn't want any LIV golfers crawling back to the PGA Tour they left behind. "I think at this stage, if...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#U S#U S Women#Oxford#The U S National Team#Usssa Pride 0#Team Usa 1#Team Japan#Team Australia#Team Usa 7 1
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says it’s time for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to talk

In Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan have had no more staunch an ally. The 32-year-old four-time major winner has come to the defense of both the organization and Monahan himself during the emergence of the renegade LIV Golf series, repeatedly claiming that the PGA Tour is the best place in the world to compete.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy