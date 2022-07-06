ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

More disappointing offseason: Cowboys or Mavericks?

By Shan Rj
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QX19J_0gWR7Ieg00

The Mavericks and the Cowboys have had disappointing offseasons thus far, but who's had the more disappointing offseason between the two franchises?

Dallas lost its second-best player, Jalen Brunson, but did pick up Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. And the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and lost La'el Collins, Cedrick Wilson and Randy Gregory in free agency.

Hear Shan and RJ's discussion in the podcast below (starting at 18:40) or watch the video above.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback “Scary”

In 2021 the Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon by using the sixth pick of the draft on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Tua played two years together in Alabama in 2018 and 2019. As a rookie Waddle had a record breaking season in which he recorded 104 receptions and 1,015 receiving yards. This offseason added yet another target by trading for Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson, Ciara Photos

Russell Wilson and Ciara took some time to vacation together ahead of the nine-time Pro Bowler's debut season with the Denver Broncos. The couple were spotted on the waters of Lake Como. Doing everything from chilling on a boat to a little skincare. The NFL world reacted to the Russ-Ciara...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The Mavericks#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys made waves on Tuesday by announcing a controversial new sponsor for an upcoming giveaway. Yesterday the Cowboys announced that they have reached a deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company. Black Rifle is well-known for being very pro-gun and socially conservative. They have endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump and been endorsed by conservative politicians in return.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Worked Out LB Malik Jefferson

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking For a QB

It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.
SEATTLE, WA
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy