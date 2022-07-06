More disappointing offseason: Cowboys or Mavericks?

The Mavericks and the Cowboys have had disappointing offseasons thus far, but who's had the more disappointing offseason between the two franchises?

Dallas lost its second-best player, Jalen Brunson, but did pick up Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. And the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and lost La'el Collins, Cedrick Wilson and Randy Gregory in free agency.

Hear Shan and RJ's discussion in the podcast below (starting at 18:40) or watch the video above.