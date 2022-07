Jim Cramer is in the news again after criticizing the cryptocurrency market once more. In fact, he called it a market of “no real value,” while also forecasting additional market declines. The former hedge fund manager criticized the industry’s chronic liquidity shortage on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday. He also took a shot at the insolvency of significant companies like Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO