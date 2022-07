Do you need money for college? Are you studying performing arts? Plumas Performing Arts is pleased to announce that $1,000 scholarships are available for 2022 Plumas County high school graduates and current college students who graduated from a Plumas County high school! Students pursuing performing arts degrees or coursework at a college or university are eligible. Applications are open now and will close on July 29. The link to the application is available on the Plumas Performing Arts website at plumasperformingarts.org.

