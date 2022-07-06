Beshear appoints three new trustees at UK; new faculty and student trustees also join

Sign for one of the entries to University of Kentucky campus is on Rose Street at Maxwell Street. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Three new trustees have been appointed to the University of Kentucky board of trustees by Gov. Andy Beshear.

They replace three trustees whose terms expired at the end of June, and were appointed by the governor on Tuesday. Beshear appointed new members to the boards of several state universities, including Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University and Morehead State University. Additionally, new faculty and student trustees, each elected by faculty and student bodies at UK, will join the board.

The newly appointed trustees are Tom Abell, Brenda Gosney and Lance Lucas. The new student trustee is Andrew Laws, and the new faculty trustee is Aaron Cramer. Their terms officially began on July 1.

Abell, from Lexington, is an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Abell Eyes Refractive Solutions. He is a UK graduate and a graduate of the UK College of Medicine, and former chief resident in the department of ophthalmology at the UK Medical Center, according to his bio on UK’s website. His term on the board will expire on June 30, 2028. He replaces trustee Bryan Sunderland.

Gosney, from Butler, is a retired hospital administrator. She is a UK graduate, and former faculty member in the UK College of Health Science Physical Therapy Program. She has been on the board of directors of the UK Alumni Association for 18 years, and is the chair of the Alumni Center Committee, according to her bio on UK’s website. Her term on the board will expire on June 30, 2028. She replaces trustee Michael Christian.

Lucas, of Union, is an attorney at Lucas and Dietz. He is a graduate of the UK Gatton College of Business and Economics and of the UK College of Law, and served in the U.S. Air Force, according to his bio on the UK website. His term on the board will expire on June 20, 2028. He replaces trustee Elizabeth McCoy.

UK will also have a new student trustee on the board. Laws, UK’s new student government association president, replaces outgoing SGA president Michael Hawse. Laws is from Edgewood and is studying public policy on a pre-law track. He will serve on the board for one year, until June 30, 2023.

Faculty will be represented by Cramer, the former president of the University Senate and a professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering. Cramer is a UK graduate and has a Ph.D. from Purdue University. He replaces faculty trustee Lee Blonder and will serve on the board until June 30, 2028.