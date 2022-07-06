ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterthur brings back its Artisan Market July 16-17

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago
Groupings of vendors at the 2021 Winterthur Artisan Market are spread out across the estate grounds. Photo courtesy of Winterthur

Winterthur’s Artisan Market will return July 16-17 with more than 100 vendors scattered in five locations around the grounds.

Guests can walk to them or ride a trolley along the garden pathway to quicker access, with entertainment giving the event more of an old-fashioned festival feel.

Last year’s inaugural event was a raging success, partly because the 5,000-plus attendees were so happy to be out of the house and in groups of people, even in muggy weather that felt like 105 degrees.

This year’s event promised to have much better weather, with a high of 82 and a chance of rain on Saturday.

Artisan Market wares

Wares will include antiques and collectibles; furniture and home décor; upcycled and architectural salvage pieces; high-quality crafts and handmade items; vintage clothing and jewelry; small batch and artisanal gourmet packaged goods; original art in a variety of media; and garden items.

Joining the vendors is Reece Turner, recipient of an Artisan Market ’s grant to encourage participation by start-ups. A 14-year-old Coatesville, Pennsylvania, resident, Turner sells handmade soaps and other natural products that she started making in 2017 to relieve her eczema.

The first soap blend she made, coconut and olive oil, is her best selling product today.

Live music will include The Quixote Project and the Midnighters on Saturday. On Sunday, enjoy The Quixote Project and the Newark Ukesters will play.

A selection of festival foods and beverages will be available for purchase.

Artisan Market tickets includes two-day admission to the event, and the estate, garden, house and exhibitions on July 16 and 17.

That includes “Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House,” an exhibition about Winterthur’s role in the First Lady’s 1961 restoration of the White House.

Winterthur owner H. F. du Pont chaired the committee that oversaw the project, which became a history lesson for the country and is credited with awakening a national interest in preservation and interior design that is still felt today. (Tours are by reservation and capacity is limited. They may sell out. Masks required on the tour) .

The market is a rain or shine event. There is no rain date.

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, a former du Pont estate devoted to American decorative arts and fine gardening, is at 5105 Kennett Pike, between Greenville and Centreville.

Tickets

The Artisan Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for students and seniors; $8 for ages 2-11.

An early bird VIP admission allows ticket holders in from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes reserved parking. It’s $50 per person.

Tickets may be purchased online at winterthur.org , by calling 800.448.3883, or on-site on the day of the event. For more about the vendors and their wares, go to Winterthur.org/ArtisanMarket .

These tents next to the children’s area gave people a chance to get into nearby shade at the 2021 Winterthur Artisan Market. Photo courtesy of Winterthur.

