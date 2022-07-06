ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHP says there will be security presence at state, county fairs

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol won’t reveal what changes, if any, they’re making to its security detail for the upcoming Ohio State Fair, only to say there will be a large visible presence of troopers patrolling the state fairgrounds, our news partner 10TV in Columbus reports.

“Everywhere that you look while you’re at the fair, we want to make sure that you have a trooper that you can see,” said Lieutenant Nathan Davis. “Someone that you can run to or go over to.”

That patrol is expecting large crowds at the fair when it opens later this month, 10TV says. It was closed to the public for past two years because of Covid-19.

Because of changes in state law regarding the carrying weapons, the patrol has a message for those who plan to carry.

“If you bring weapons in just know that firearms are not permitted,” said Davis. “Inside of any of the buildings or inside any of the liquor permitted establishments on the ground.”

Law enforcement is urging fairgoers to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and don’t be afraid to tell an officer, 10TV reports. OSHP says safety is shared responsibility.

“It never hurts to bring something to the attention of the trooper, “said Lt. Davis. “Whether it’s of importance or whether it doesn’t mean anything or not it’s better to be on the safe side than not to.”

The first fair in the Miami Valley is the Montgomery County Fair July 10-16 at the County Fairgrounds at the 600 block of Infirmary Road.

