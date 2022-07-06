Johnson City Restaurant Week: VooDoo Chicken

(WJHL) Mo Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday of The Black Olive tell us about their new restaurant soon to open in downtown Johnson City and show us some of their popular Moroccan dishes. For more information visit The Black Olive on Facebook!
Anne Estep, owner of Fringe Furnishings & Decor, takes us for a tour of this unique business, and shares with us all the details of a big sale they are having now through the next few weeks!. For more information call 423-928-9330 or go to the Fringe Furnishings & Decor...
(WJHL) — The weekend is right around the corner, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional events throughout the Tri-Cities. From baseball games and live music to block parties and festivals, there is something everyone can enjoy with family and friends. Saturday, July 9. What: Mountain City...
BRISTOL — Driving to the center of the Bristol Motor Speedway track looked more like a party than a work event. But for the hundreds of future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol employees at the track on Wednesday, it was exactly both. The Bristol Casino — Future Home...
(WJHL) Amy gives us a preview of the Grand Opening of the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock as she prepares to head inside for the media tour!. Just after the media tour, Amy gives us our very first look inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock! The Bristol Casino opens today (July 8th) at 2pm.
Erwin residents on Thursday captured a video of a black bear in the middle of a morning stroll. Black bear seen on morning stroll through Erwin yard. Johnson City Commission approves acquiring Ashe Street …. No comment from city leaders on JCPD lawsuit. ‘Carrying out the mission’ — W.A. Johnson,...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock executives stood before the Bristol Casino Friday morning to introduce what marks Virginia’s first casino spanning 30,000 square feet and featuring nearly 900 slots and two restaurants. The casino will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It had been slated to open at 2 p.m. […]
BRISTOL (Tenn./Va.) – The feeling of excitement is palpable as one walks down State Street. Small businesses prepare for the largest influx of customers since before the pandemic. Every kind of small local business stands to benefit from the additional feet on the street following the grand opening of the Bristol Casino slated for Friday […]
BRISTOL, Va. — Anthony “Cole” Dickenson is starting a new adventure. The 23-year-old will be at a craps table, hustling players along who will be shooting at the brand new Hard Rock Casino for the first time. By day, he’s a grocery store manager; by night, he’s...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge. A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21. BrightRidge […]
Most of us just enjoyed a long weekend in honor of the Fourth of July, but the sweetness continues here with the MYB column. So if the business tidbits below bum you out, keep reading to see the top-rated ice cream joints in and around the Tri-Cities (according to our online readers). Enjoy!
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The man who led one of this Bristol, Virginia’s most prominent African-American churches for more than six decades and preached his last sermon less than a month ago has died at the age of 90. Rev. W.A. Johnson, who died late Wednesday, had pastored Lee Street Baptist Church since 1961, interim […]
KINGSPORT — Three weeks ago a newcomer arrived in town, fresh from Florida. Her name is Baby. She rode from Florida in the back of a pickup truck, and her first night in town she was kept in a pin. She’s about two years old. And now she’s...
If you are interested in any of the animals you see in today’s Tails and Paws, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City or you can call them at (423) 926-8769 for more information. You can also visit your local animal shelter to see the animals they have...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A crew in Bristol, Tennessee, will remove the façade of a building where structural issues were found earlier this year, which will result in part of a street being closed beginning Sunday. Part of 6th Street will be closed for work on the three-story...
The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is currently closed for intake as they are reaching capacity. The shelter currently houses over 116 pets according to their Petfinder page. This includes puppies, adult dogs, kittens and adult cats. The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is a government operated "adoption shelter" and only accepts...
