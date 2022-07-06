ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fun Summer-time events coming up in downtown Kingsport

By Chris McIntosh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets...

Kingsport Times-News

Casino team rally event celebrates Hard Rock Bristol employees

BRISTOL — Driving to the center of the Bristol Motor Speedway track looked more like a party than a work event. But for the hundreds of future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol employees at the track on Wednesday, it was exactly both. The Bristol Casino — Future Home...
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live at the Bristol Casino

(WJHL) Amy gives us a preview of the Grand Opening of the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock as she prepares to head inside for the media tour!. Just after the media tour, Amy gives us our very first look inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock! The Bristol Casino opens today (July 8th) at 2pm.
WJHL

KATS offering free rides during Fun Fest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transport Services (KATS) plans to provide free rides to the community during the week of Fun Fest. Dubbed “Try Transit, Dump the Pump,” KATS leadership says the event will give back to the community along all six routes during the week of festivities. The event will start Monday, July […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge announces I-26 rolling roadblock planned for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge. A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21. BrightRidge […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Town explodes with Jonesborough Days’ fun

Downtown Jonesborough was covered in red, white and blue as. people gathered to kick-off one of the town’s largest events, Jonesborough Days, which simultaneously celebrates the town and Fourth of July. “We hosted the parade, Discovery Park & Patriot Park which includes kid’s activities, Doc’s Front Porch, MoonPie Eating...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Black bear seen on morning stroll through Erwin yard

Erwin residents on Thursday captured a video of a black bear in the middle of a morning stroll. Black bear seen on morning stroll through Erwin yard. Johnson City Commission approves acquiring Ashe Street …. No comment from city leaders on JCPD lawsuit. ‘Carrying out the mission’ — W.A. Johnson,...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino opens doors to public for 1st time

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock executives stood before the Bristol Casino Friday morning to introduce what marks Virginia’s first casino spanning 30,000 square feet and featuring nearly 900 slots and two restaurants. The casino will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It had been slated to open at 2 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive

(WJHL) Mo Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday of The Black Olive tell us about their new restaurant soon to open in downtown Johnson City and show us some of their popular Moroccan dishes. For more information visit The Black Olive on Facebook!
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dickenson dealing his cards on his future

BRISTOL, Va. — Anthony “Cole” Dickenson is starting a new adventure. The 23-year-old will be at a craps table, hustling players along who will be shooting at the brand new Hard Rock Casino for the first time. By day, he’s a grocery store manager; by night, he’s...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Exploring Fringe Furnishings & Decor in Johnson City

Anne Estep, owner of Fringe Furnishings & Decor, takes us for a tour of this unique business, and shares with us all the details of a big sale they are having now through the next few weeks!. For more information call 423-928-9330 or go to the Fringe Furnishings & Decor...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Car Club holds 40th annual car show this Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — Every Saturday afternoon and evening from April through October, the downtown blocks of East Elk Avenue are filled with classic cars for the weekly Cruise-ins of the Carter County Car Club. But on the second Saturday of July, the club goes all out by hosting its annual car show.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sat down with Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Small businesses gear up for customer influx as casino opens

BRISTOL (Tenn./Va.) – The feeling of excitement is palpable as one walks down State Street. Small businesses prepare for the largest influx of customers since before the pandemic. Every kind of small local business stands to benefit from the additional feet on the street following the grand opening of the Bristol Casino slated for Friday […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

'Baby' the swan is missing from Fort Patrick Henry Lake

KINGSPORT — Three weeks ago a newcomer arrived in town, fresh from Florida. Her name is Baby. She rode from Florida in the back of a pickup truck and her first night in town she was kept in a pin. She's about two years old. And now she's gone.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport: Walking the walk

Establishing and adhering to a daily walking routine has many benefits. Walking builds, tones and shapes muscles. Stretching out your stride, keeping your posture erect (shoulders back and down) and your upper-body in motion, loosens up stiff joints, muscles and tendons. Walking is a longer- duration, lower-intensity exercise that can...
wjhl.com

Johnson City Restaurant Week: VooDoo Chicken

VooDoo Chicken owner Jeff Pike, talks about his new restaurant in downtown Johnson City, and prepares one of his signature Nashville Hot Chicken sauces!. For more information call 423-430-9793 or go to Facebook: @Voodoochickenjc.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

