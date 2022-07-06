Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson Channeled This Iconic Movie Duo During Their 'Thor' Press Tour & We're Totally Buggin'

Click here to read the full article.

Everyone is itching to not only see the newest Thor movie but see Natalie Portman ’s premiere as Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson reprise her beloved LGBTQ role Valkyrie. The pair have been inseparable at the international premieres, rocking gorgeous (and daring!) designs. However, their best outfits weren’t for a red carpet event, they were for interviews. Here’s a hint: we’re totally buggin ‘ over their looks!

On July 5, Portman posted a photo of her and Thompson channeling the beloved Clueless characters Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport. Portman posted the iconic photo with the caption: “Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Portman also tagged her makeup artist Lisa Storey, hairstylist Mara Roszak, and Dior for the gorgeous ensemble.

The Star Wars alum rocked an iconic yellow plaid look from Dior’s Fall ‘22 Ready to Wear collection, paired with combat boots and curled hair. Thompson looked so gorgeous in her monochromatic look and a red lip that Dionne would truly swoon over.

Fellow Marvel star Kat Dennings commented quickly under the post, saying, “Oh I am obsessed” (Us too!)

After nearly 30 years, Clueless remains as iconic as ever. The cult-favorite teen comedy follows girls Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport as they girl their new friend Tai Fraser a makeover. But like any teen comedy, there are a few twists and turns, especially in the romance department.

We’re truly living for this photo from some of our favorite Marvel girls, and we can’t wait to see them on screen together again!

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Before you go, click here to see movies directed by women you should watch right now.

