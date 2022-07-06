ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boat runs over swimmer in ocean, critically injuring him, California rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boat ran over a man swimming in Tomales Bay off the Northern California coast, critically injuring him, rescuers reported. Rescuers responded to reports of the accident...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Swimmer#San Francisco#South Beach#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Sailors lucky to be alive after clutching to the hull of their capsized yacht for 15 freezing hours in 'extreme' seas as Australian missile destroyer rushes to pluck them from the ocean

An Australian missile destroyer has dramatically rescued two sailors who were found clinging to their capsized vessel by a passing ship in a 15-hour ordeal off the NSW coast. The pair got into trouble about 1am on Saturday when their yacht capsized about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Wollongong.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Hero paddle boarders help save surfer attacked by shark on Northern California coast

A pair of hero paddle boarders helped save a surfer in trouble amid a shark attack on Wednesday off the Northern California coast. The surfer has since been hospitalised.Police officer Paul Bandy and his wife, a nurse, reportedly clocked the surfer, who has since been identified as Steve Bruemmer, on the shore at Lover’s Point Beach in the town of Pacific Grove and saw what appeared to be a struggle in the water so they called 911. “He was screaming for help, you could tell the sound and the emotion in his voice that there was something definitely wrong...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing North Carolina man's boat found in Azores

The boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands, officials announced Monday.Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found, Carolina Beach police said in a news release. The 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club marina on Nov. 22 on his boat, police said. He was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip, police said.Video surveillance from the marina where he lived on Nov. 22 shows the boat leaving and the last ping from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy