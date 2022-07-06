ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Somerville Police help deliver a baby on the side of the road

By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Distracted while trying to drive to the hospital to give birth, a man and his fiancé missed their exit and wound up calling on Somerville police for help, according to a statement from the Somerville Police Department. The statement did not release the couple’s names. The woman’s...

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
Rescue Divers Searching for Person in Water Off Boston's Carson Beach

First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
Lynn Man Caught Breaking Into Tewksbury Home: Police

A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.
4 people injured, 2 trapped in single-car crash in Wakefield

Witnesses said the people involved are teenagers. Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday. Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report...
Smoke Pours From Overheating Train at Boston's North Station

Smoke rose from the Commuter Rail tracks at North Station in Boston Thursday from what officials said was an overheated train engine. The smoke rose up past Interstate 93 and the Zakim Bridge, and TD Garden. Firefighters were seen on the train platform, and video from a witness showed smoke rising. Fire crews were seen spraying down a train.
