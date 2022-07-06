Somerville Police help deliver a baby on the side of the road
By Juliet Schulman-Hall
MassLive.com
2 days ago
Distracted while trying to drive to the hospital to give birth, a man and his fiancé missed their exit and wound up calling on Somerville police for help, according to a statement from the Somerville Police Department. The statement did not release the couple’s names. The woman’s...
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Friday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Explorer that had rolled over near mile marker 97.7, according to Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a disturbance outside a downtown store, in which one man allegedly showed a knife. The disturbance was reported at 1:21 p.m. outside Seabra Foods at 208 Beaver Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. Two males were arguing outside of the...
Brian Leite, 29, was arrested and charged at his home with allegedly setting a series of fires in Brockton in order to distract authorities as he broke into a Sears store, the Plymouth County District Attorney said in a statement. On June 30, Leite was indicted by a Plymouth County...
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — The search continues Friday for a missing Hampstead man, police said. A silver alert, sent for missing adults described as vulnerable, was issued Thursday for John Matson, 79. Police said he walked away from his home on Amy Lane around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was later...
Black community leaders and a man who says he was assaulted by masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front as they marched in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend are calling for an independent investigation into what they called a “lack of action” by Boston police officers.
According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
A man from Lynn was charged with breaking and entering, among other charges, after police caught him leaving a home in Tewksbury earlier this week, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male inside a home on Kennedy Road while the residents were away around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, Tewksbury Police said.
A large police presence was seen at a Home Depot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Thursday for what officials said appeared to have been a false alarm, then latter said was apparently a "swatting" incident. Police were investigating what happened, but Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes told NBC10 Boston that no one...
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating about $3,000 in “perfume” and hair tools stolen from a Shoppers World store. The thefts was reported by Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road at 11:54 a.m. on July 6, according to the public police log. “Two unidentified suspects concealed items...
EVERETT, Mass. — Out-of-town visitors were arrested Thursday night after police say they were caught with a large stash of drugs outside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. Detectives and DEA agents interrupted a drug transaction that included 800 tablets of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine, and $50,000 in cash, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
Witnesses said the people involved are teenagers. Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday. Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report...
IPSWICH, Mass. — There are now three towns where hate flyers have been discovered—the latest in Ipswich. Police and local leaders there are now investigating who left them in people’s yards and why. Some residents discovered flyers from the Nationalist Social Club inside a plastic bag. Police...
A Saugus, Massachusetts, man is facing charges accused of injuring two police officers while they tried to take him into custody. The incident happened on Route 3A in Duxbury, Massachusetts, near the Route 3 interchange. Officers said a man with a knife was jumping in and out of traffic trying...
Tewksbury police arrested and charged John Decologero, 49, with trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine and possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 6, according to a press release from the department. On July 6, the police conducted surveillance on the 49-year-old man as part of a months-long...
PJ the pit bull, a 5-month-old puppy found abandoned inside a pet crate near Mount Hope Cemetery in Boston has found a home after being put up for adoption, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced in a release. Upon being found, PJ was brought to...
Smoke rose from the Commuter Rail tracks at North Station in Boston Thursday from what officials said was an overheated train engine. The smoke rose up past Interstate 93 and the Zakim Bridge, and TD Garden. Firefighters were seen on the train platform, and video from a witness showed smoke rising. Fire crews were seen spraying down a train.
At approximately 22:15 hours last night, July 6, 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 Detectives, Tango Gold, and K9 Units responded to a shotspotter call reporting ten rounds of gunshots on East Street, just north of Dorchester Center. When officers arrived on the scene, multiple groups of youths were...
