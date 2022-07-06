ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices fall, still way up over ‘21

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents lower this week at $4.72 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Average price during the week of June 27, 2022 was $4.86. Average price during the week of July 6, 2021 was...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 1

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fired Up: Company believes in West Virginia workers

When we talk about West Virginia’s traditional economic pillars, we sometimes forget that our economy started transitioning long before politicians took notice, and that some who are expanding and diversifying now have been good employers here for a long time. Practically in Maryland, in the middle of the Eastern...
ECONOMY
wvpublic.org

Food Divide In W.Va. Widens With Rising Costs, Supply Chain Issues

The American food retail landscape is structured around hypermarkets, such as Walmart, which carry out large scale food distribution for population centers. Smaller grocery stores have provided services for rural communities. But that may be in jeopardy. Bridget Lambert is the president of the West Virginia Retailer Association. She says...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTRF

Clouds and scattered showers return to West Virginia and Ohio

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers starting in the afternoon. We are not looking at much in the way of rain and we will not see rain for a good portion of the day. The scattered showers will just periodically give us a shower. High of 81 degrees.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia water provider asks for nearly 5% rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Interstate 64 bridge on schedule to open to traffic this fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#West Texas Intermediate#Independence Day#Americans
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Almost heaven, West Virginia

John Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997 but his memory and music “Almost Heaven West Virginia” will live on forever. Even though he was born in New Mexico and grew up out west he had a special place in his heart for the hills of West Virginia. It is impossible to drive through West Virginia and not be fascinated with the beautiful scenery, farms, country roads, lakes and rivers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor proposes 10% personal income tax cut

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a permanent 10% reduction in the personal income tax after the state ended the fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. The governor says he plans to call a special session of the Legislature during its interim meetings from July 24 to 26 to address the tax […]
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb for a third straight day in West Virginia, reaching a total of 285 on Friday. The hospitalizations – up 22 from the previous day – include 45 people in intensive care (up four) and 10 people on ventilators (up two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy