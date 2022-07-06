Gas prices fall, still way up over ‘21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO