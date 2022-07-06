ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Candidates running in November have until Sept. 4 to run announcements in the Abbeville Meridional

By Editorial
kaplantoday.com
 2 days ago

Candidates running for election in Nov. 8 will have until Sept. 4 to...

www.kaplantoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaplantoday.com

Abbeville welcomes new Mayor, Council, Chief

Change can sometimes be met with apprehension. On Thursday afternoon, citizens in Abbeville met change with enthusiasm. In front of a packed house in Magdalen Place, the city of Abbeville held a swearing-in ceremony for its elected officials. Among them is new Mayor Roslyn White, who succeeds five-term Mayor Mark Piazza.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Mike Hardy has plan in place as new police chief

Mike Hardy has personal and family history with the Abbeville Police Department. The newly-sworn in Chief of Police served three terms as chief from 1990-2002, and his father Minos and brother Tony also served as chief for eight years each, and his younger brother Chris is a lieutenant with the Abbeville Police.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

PINTO TOURNEY RUNNER-UP

This past weekend, the QSA 8-and-under All-Stars from Erath and Abbeville finished as the 2022 South Zone Pinto Super Region Tournament at the Youngsville Sports Complex and will play in the Pinto World Series starting July 20 in Youngsville. Team members from left are Ja’khye Briggs, Ledger Wiggins, Grant Lee, Ashton Toups, Noah Patin, Dawson Perkins, Graham Toups, Andre Dronet, Hudson Landry, Brysen Tyler, Maddux Lege, Maddex Domingue and Hayes Thibodeaux. Coaches from left are Cody Landry, Daniel Perkins, head coach Eric Toups, Garrett Thibodeaux and Ted Toups.
ABBEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Government
City
Abbeville, LA
Abbeville, LA
Elections
Vermilion Parish, LA
Government
City
Erath, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
kaplantoday.com

Barton Dale Choate

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Barton Dale Choate (Bart), 56, who died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Bart was a proud business owner of...
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Gulf Coast Bank promotes Shannon Motty to Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager

Shannon Motty has been promoted to Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager at Gulf Coast Bank. She will oversee Gulf Coast Bank’s loan processors and loan assistants to ensure a streamlined experience for all loan customers, as well as maintain clear communication between all loan operation departments. Most recently, Motty served...
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Betty Doucet Landry

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Betty Doucet Landry, 79, who died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Landry Cemetery in Henry, LA.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Horace Dale Frederick

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Horace Dale Frederick, 64, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Jared Suire officiating. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home...
ERATH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Abbeville Meridional
kaplantoday.com

Abbeville man sentenced to federal prison

LAFAYETTE — United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Xzavier Dyson, 23, of Abbeville, has been sentenced by United States District Judge R. Summerhays to 42 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearms charges. Dyson was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
ABBEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy