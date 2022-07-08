Police apprehend man wanted for entering 8th-floor law office, raping employee

Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police in South Jersey have apprehended Willie Harris, 49, who is accused of raping of a law firm employee in a Center City office building earlier this week.

Washington Township police took Harris into custody Thursday night outside Jefferson Hospital after he was spotted near the McDonald's on Delsea Drive.

Original story (June 6) follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are searching for a man they say entered a Center City office building, went to the eighth floor and raped an employee of a law firm.

It happened on Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at 13th and Race streets, near the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Police say the man entered the law firm on the eighth floor, which was unlocked. The victim, a 22-year-old employee, was the only one there at the time.

He began screaming for a woman, who the victim had never heard of, and rummaging through drawers. The victim offered to give him her headphones and earrings, hoping he would leave, but authorities say the suspect got angry.

He beat, choked and raped her, police say. No weapon was used.

“When she tried to get up or scream, he would choke and punch her again, and then he sexually assaulted and raped her,” said Special Victims Unit Capt. James Kearny.

A coworker, who was out at lunch, returned and interrupted the assault. The suspect then fled. He was seen walking south on 13th Street.

Police are searching through surveillance footage in the area.

The coworker told police they saw the suspect outside the building as they left for lunch, prior to the assault.

“Afterward, we think he was down at 12th and Spring Garden area,” added Kearny. “Any help the public can find … anybody knows this male, anybody recognizes him, we will track down every lead.”

The suspect is described as about 30 years old and between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right side of the brim, a black T-shirt with a white shirt underneath, blue jeans, a black and silver belt, and a gold watch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

“He’s a violent sexual predator,” said Kearny, “make no doubt about it.”

Tips can be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-8477. They can also be submitted anonymously online.