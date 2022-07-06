ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

Say “Hi!” When You See….

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst name and Initial: Susan W. Where one might see me: On stage performing, conducting the Union County Singsations, or directing the Avalon Children’s Choir. Favorite sports team: AFC Richmond coached by Ted Lasso. Best movie ever: Empire of the Sun (Drama), The Money Pit (Comedy), When Harry...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Top country acts slated for Country Concert 2022

FORT LORAMIE — In 2021, over 78,000 fans packed Fort Loramie’s three-day Country Concert. Fans spend roughly $17 million on tickets, hotels and food, creating a boon for the region’s economy and giving fans an in-person chance to meet Country music’s legends and up-and-comers. This year the concert is back and promises to be as good as ever.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, OH
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

Fall in love with ‘Juliet,’ she loves to snuggle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the past four months, NBC4i.com has profiled dogs available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center. This week’s dog is like none of the others that have been profiled in the sense that Juliet is B-I-G. This 4-year-old, 92-pound bull mastiff is focused on one thing: being a couch potato. She’s large enough to be the couch if you don’t have one and would love that extra special snuggle time to watch a movie.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Mario Kart tournaments for all ages coming to Dixie Twin Drive-In

Have you ever dreamed of playing video games on the big screen? Connect E-Sports is partnering with Dixie Twin Drive-In to host two Mario Kart tournaments this summer. The tournaments are Monday, July 25 and Monday, August 22 starting at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Competitors will get...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Renee Fleming
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Audra Mcdonald
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

A new poké shop is opening in the former location of the Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs. Miguel’s Poké Island, serving poké bowls, sushi burritos, açaí bowls, smoothies and boba teas, is expected to open in mid-July, according to the restaurant’s website. The...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Lima News

Subway to offer free sandwiches Tuesday

LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Village#Initial#Marysville Favorite#Afc Richmond#Talledega Nights Best#Vw Jetta
unioncountydailydigital.com

Sarah “Sally” Williams

Sarah “Sally” Williams, 97 of Richwood, died Monday July 4, 2022 at Wyndmoor of Marion. She was born April 5, 1925 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late John and Mattie Lou (Mynes) DeVore, she was also preceded in death by her husband Glen Edward Williams, they were married February 22, 1945 in Columbus and he died September 18, 1989. She was also predeceased by a son, Timothy Williams, a grandson Marcus Williams and two brothers and two sisters.
RICHWOOD, OH
columbusmessenger.com

More than 50 entries in London parade

People lined Main Street in downtown London on the morning of July 4 to watch the city’s Independence Day parade. Mayor Patrick Closser announced each parade entry as they approached the intersection of Main and High streets. The parade featured more than 50 entries.
LONDON, OH
dayton.com

Butter Cafe, Glo Juice Bar to open in new Dayton space

Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are moving to a new location in Dayton, less than half a mile from their current buildings on Brown Street. “For twelve loyal years, we’ve created the most meaningful memories sharing breakfast, brunch, coffee and smoothies with friends, family, and neighbors,” Amy Beaver, owner of Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar said. “We are so grateful to our customers and staff for making Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar so successful.”
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Phillip “Phil” Harris

Phillip “Phil” Harris, 66, was called Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children. His greatest pride was the accomplishments of his kids, Molly, Zack, and Emily. He was born October 6, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio to Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. He attended Maysville High School where he played varsity baseball and basketball. Phil attended Miami University, followed by THE Ohio State University for two bachelor’s degrees – Science (Zoology) and Science in Education – and went on to receive his Master’s degree in Administration. Ohio State is also where Phil met his soul mate, Holly. Phil started his education career at Olentangy High School where he taught science and coached the golf team. He then was hired by Jonathan Alder Local Schools to teach science and biology. From there, he became assistant principal at the high school and then in 1984 was hired as principal and served the Pioneer community for 31 years. In this role, “Mr. Harris” as he was known, was able to spread his kindness, compassion, and humor as he cared for the students and their families, teachers, and staff. In 2006, Phil spearheaded the planning and transition to the new high school building. During his tenure at Alder, Phil was elected to the central district board for the Ohio High School Athletic Association, where he enjoyed serving the student athletes of central Ohio. Phil loved all sports, especially high school and college. One of his greatest joys was coaching his son in baseball and basketball. He prided himself in knowing all the Ohio high schools and mascots, a testament to his fondness for trivia. All three of his children attended high school at Jonathan Alder while Phil was principal. He retired in 2015, donning himself the “Pioneer For Life.” Together, he and his wife started a small business that developed out of their love of hunting vintage and antique items. They have a booth at Powell Liberty Antique Mall and Phil’s specialty was “picking,” refurbishing, and researching. Phil and his family attended Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church and later were actively involved in Hilliard United Methodist Church through their children’s teenage years. He was a golf enthusiast and looked forward to every Thursday with his golf league buddies. Phil took solace in his backyard oasis and found joy in spending time with his dogs and befriending wildlife visitors. Tailgating and cheering on the Buckeyes, he supported many Ohio State sports. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Holly (Eckstein) Harris, whom he married on August 5, 1978, his children Molly (Tim) Porter, Zachary (Rachel) Harris, Emily Harris, and Phil’s siblings Jeff (Jo Ellen) Harris and Pam (Dick) Lear. Phil’s legacy will also be carried on through his grandson, Harrison, born to Molly and Tim this April. His loving extended family includes Theresa and Jan Waterer, Alexis and Clayton Kendall, Sue and Kevin Stotts, Rick and Mary Loochtan, Pat and Jerry Fehribach, as well as many nieces and nephews.
PLAIN CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
unioncountydailydigital.com

Elton (Junior) Webb

Elton (Junior) Nelson Webb, Jr., age 78, of Marysville, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. Elton was born on February 22, 1944 to the late Elton Lee Webb and Elaine Louise (Taynor) Webb in Norwich Township in Franklin County, Ohio. He resided in Shawnee Hills, New Dover and Marysville. Elton attended Marysville High School. He was employed by the State Highway Garage, and retired in 2006 after 32 years at Parker Hannifin, formerly Abex-Denison and Hagglunds. Elton was married to Sharon Kay (Carlisle) Webb for 55 years. The marriage was performed by Rev. John Groat at First Presbyterian Church in Marysville on November 19, 1966. Elton and Sharon had one son, Ty Nelson Webb.
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Audio: UCDD Chats With Union County Fair Manager Mike Schnell

The Union County Daily Digital caught up with one on the busiest dudes in Union County, that being Mike Schnell, the manager of the Union County Fair. Seeing that the Fair is but a couple weeks away, Mr. Schnell is not letting the grass grow under his feet. We tracked him down for an interview using Zoom (he was in his car, but safely parked) and got him to fit us in for a few questions. Listen to the full interview here:
UNION COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Popular Clintonville pizzeria temporarily closes after catching fire

Harvest Bar + Kitchen has temporarily closed following a fire that broke out within the restaurant on July 1. There’s currently no word on what caused the fire, which took place on Friday evening. Several Harvest patrons posted photos and videos that showed flames and a cloud of smoke on the roof of the building, located at 2885 N. High St. in Clintonville.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy