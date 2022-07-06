Say “Hi!” When You See….

Phillip “Phil” Harris, 66, was called Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children. His greatest pride was the accomplishments of his kids, Molly, Zack, and Emily. He was born October 6, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio to Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. He attended Maysville High School where he played varsity baseball and basketball. Phil attended Miami University, followed by THE Ohio State University for two bachelor’s degrees – Science (Zoology) and Science in Education – and went on to receive his Master’s degree in Administration. Ohio State is also where Phil met his soul mate, Holly. Phil started his education career at Olentangy High School where he taught science and coached the golf team. He then was hired by Jonathan Alder Local Schools to teach science and biology. From there, he became assistant principal at the high school and then in 1984 was hired as principal and served the Pioneer community for 31 years. In this role, “Mr. Harris” as he was known, was able to spread his kindness, compassion, and humor as he cared for the students and their families, teachers, and staff. In 2006, Phil spearheaded the planning and transition to the new high school building. During his tenure at Alder, Phil was elected to the central district board for the Ohio High School Athletic Association, where he enjoyed serving the student athletes of central Ohio. Phil loved all sports, especially high school and college. One of his greatest joys was coaching his son in baseball and basketball. He prided himself in knowing all the Ohio high schools and mascots, a testament to his fondness for trivia. All three of his children attended high school at Jonathan Alder while Phil was principal. He retired in 2015, donning himself the “Pioneer For Life.” Together, he and his wife started a small business that developed out of their love of hunting vintage and antique items. They have a booth at Powell Liberty Antique Mall and Phil’s specialty was “picking,” refurbishing, and researching. Phil and his family attended Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church and later were actively involved in Hilliard United Methodist Church through their children’s teenage years. He was a golf enthusiast and looked forward to every Thursday with his golf league buddies. Phil took solace in his backyard oasis and found joy in spending time with his dogs and befriending wildlife visitors. Tailgating and cheering on the Buckeyes, he supported many Ohio State sports. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Clancy and Millie (Johnson) Harris. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Holly (Eckstein) Harris, whom he married on August 5, 1978, his children Molly (Tim) Porter, Zachary (Rachel) Harris, Emily Harris, and Phil’s siblings Jeff (Jo Ellen) Harris and Pam (Dick) Lear. Phil’s legacy will also be carried on through his grandson, Harrison, born to Molly and Tim this April. His loving extended family includes Theresa and Jan Waterer, Alexis and Clayton Kendall, Sue and Kevin Stotts, Rick and Mary Loochtan, Pat and Jerry Fehribach, as well as many nieces and nephews.

