CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abducting a couple and beating them in their own home. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, on June 12 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Centralia Road to a report of an abduction. Kris Klenotiz and Kayla Hypes told authorities their roommate, Christopher Courteau, had abducted and assaulted them, WRIC-TV reports.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO