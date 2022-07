RALEIGH – RIoT is excited to announce RAP XII – the Summer 2022 cohort of the RIoT Accelerator Program (RAP)! RAP XII will take place at RIoT Labs in Raleigh, NC. The RAP XII cohort represents a variety of industries and backgrounds hailing across various North Carolina communities. The startups are working on technology solutions in healthcare, immersive language, live music streaming, and medical devices. Founders will leverage the diversity of the cohort to learn and grow together over the 12-week intensive program starting July 20th, 2022. Learn more about the startups of RAP XII below.

