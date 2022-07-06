ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Man charged with using racial epithets, threats against Louisiana fifth-grade students during COVID-19 Zoom call; he targeted the class based on race, prosecutors say

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0gWQua8f00

A Kentucky man has been indicted on federal charges after he reportedly targeted a Louisiana school fifth-grade class’ Zoom call and used racist language and made threats against the students, federal officials said.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brian Adams, 22, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was indicted on June 30 by a federal grand jury for communication of interstate threats to kidnap or injure, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c).

According to the indictment, Adams, transmitted a threat to a fifth-grade class at the Laureate Academy Charter School in Harvey, Louisiana, on or about October 14, 2020. At the time, the school was conducting class virtually over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Adams is alleged to have used racial epithets and threats against the students. The grand jury also made a special finding that Adams selected the fifth-grade class as the object of his threat because of the actual and perceived race of the students and teachers.

If convicted of this offense, Adams faces a maximum sentence of 5 years, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 1 year of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely an allegation and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Tracey N. Knight and Jonathan L. Shih are in charge of the prosecution.

Comments / 9

shatiq monk
2d ago

22 and this loser chooses to spend his time going after fifth graders? wow

Reply
16
Josh Brown
2d ago

racists always target ppl children with hate it's only been happening for hundreds of years kids being exposed to racism and hate that this country was founded on

Reply
4
Ramona Ford
2d ago

sure you do........that still doesn't excuse what this young man did. he should have been doing something more productive with his life

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Paintsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Paintsville, KY
Paintsville, KY
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Harvey, LA
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Paintsville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
Washington Examiner

'Misgendering' now a punishable offense in schools

The Left has opened up a new front in the culture war over transgenderism: punishing children who do not adhere to the tenets of left-wing gender ideology. In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has decided that suspension is the appropriate punishment for “malicious misgendering” and “malicious deadnaming.” In classrooms as early as the fourth grade, if students use the wrong pronoun or wrong name when referring to a classmate, they will be forced to miss valuable school days by a school board that thinks it has the right to control what students say.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Racism#Jonatha
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Charged With Capital Murder In Killing Sister, Allegedly Forced 13-Year-Old Son To Discard Body

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to dispose of the body has been charged with capital murder. Click 2 Houston reported that 38-year-old Carmen White appeared in court on Wednesday, June 29 to be charged with capital murder in connection with the March 31 death of her sister, Cynthia Cervantes. Her bond has been set at $750,000, according to a judge.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'I need psychiatric help': 911 call made by California man, 26, charged with attempted murder for threatening to kill Brett Kavanaugh reveals he told dispatcher 'I brought a firearm with me'

Maryland authorities investigating a plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have released 911 calls that see 26-year-old Nicholas Roske calling to turn himself in. Roske was charged with attempted murder earlier this week. He had had traveled thousands of miles from Simi Valley, California, to the home of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
87K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy