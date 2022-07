Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets originally signaled a quick beginning to the end. At the moment, that is not yet the case. In fact, reports are coming out that Durant and Kyrie Irving, who is also on the brink of leaving the Nets, may actually stay put. Durant, at the moment, has gone silent on his phone, aside from Twitter. Moving on from both of them is still a possibility but not the foregone conclusion it was previously thought to be. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the trade market for Durant is not as hot as Brooklyn expected, though there is still tons of interest.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO