20% chance of pop-up thunderstorms

(Oregon Coast) – It's known as the one of the most dynamic environments in the world, where everything changes constantly. Oregon's coastline can yield some truly startling finds – if you're lucky to be there at the right time. Indeed, it's one of the few places on the planet that has sneaker waves: that's something a lot of beachgoers from others parts of the U.S. and elsewhere have not even heard of. No two days will resemble the other out here, especially if you're looking down. (Above: a detail from the pink rainbow. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

PACIFIC CITY, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO