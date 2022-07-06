ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20% chance of pop-up thunderstorms

By Bob Shaw
 2 days ago

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We are expecting mostly clear skies all day, but moisture moving in over slightly warmer temperatures will give us a slight chance a seeing some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70's and NW breezes...

KTVZ

And the warmup begins

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A high-pressure ridge bringing dangerously high temperatures to the deep south will actually help our warming trend over the next few days. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will be around 80 degrees and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-15 mph. Some areas will see gusts a bit higher. Skies stay mostly clear tonight as lows stay mild, mid 40's to low 50's. Breezes turn westerly at 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Clearing up and warming up

Breezes turn light out of the west Thursday night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. While we may see a few thin clouds over the next three days, there is little threat of showers, and our highs will gradually get back to something a little more average by Sunday. We will get a warm start on the new week. With plenty of sunshine, highs Monday and Tuesday will get into the low to mid-90s.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Simulation shows tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit Seattle in minutes should a major earthquake occur on the Seattle Fault

A simulation released by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shows the impact of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault. “Tsunami waves could be as high as 42 feet at the Seattle Great Wheel and will reach inland as far as Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park,” Washington State DNR said in a tweet Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
beachconnection.net

Striking Even Startling Moments Along the Oregon Coast Caught on Camera

(Oregon Coast) – It's known as the one of the most dynamic environments in the world, where everything changes constantly. Oregon's coastline can yield some truly startling finds – if you're lucky to be there at the right time. Indeed, it's one of the few places on the planet that has sneaker waves: that's something a lot of beachgoers from others parts of the U.S. and elsewhere have not even heard of. No two days will resemble the other out here, especially if you're looking down. (Above: a detail from the pink rainbow. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PACIFIC CITY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 2 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The second clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Thursday. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

High Life Adventures gives bird’s-eye view of Oregon’s greenery

WARRENTON, Ore (KPTV) – Zipping through the trees is one way to take in the natural beauty of Oregon, and High Life Adventures offers just that!. This family owned and operated business offers eight ziplines, axe throwing, and even a challenge course. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by High Life Adventures to find out how to get prepared for your trip and how they’ve expanded over the last few years.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Records, Claims, Fossils, Gold, Weird Plants

(Oregon Coast) – It's a wide world of surprises on these beaches. Oregon's shores present some wild finds in nature – sometimes millions of years old – and discoveries in how mankind has categorized things out here. Getting to know the Oregon coast better always means a few raised eyebrows. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
WWEEK

What’s Up With the Enormous Hatch Opening to the Sky Along I-205?

Just west of the I-205 bridge (on the Oregon side), there’s a large industrial building with a very oddly shaped roof, like a giant hatch opening up to admit some massive alien spacecraft. I’ve seen similar buildings elsewhere. Is the arrival of the Mothership imminent? —Sir Nose d’Voidofbrains.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE

