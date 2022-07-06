ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July live evaluation period: Storylines to watch

By Eric Bossi
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the month of July has been the most important month in high school basketball. For the longest time it was the best opportunity for college coaches to identify and chase targets and for players to play themselves on the radar. Because of the amount of time spent in the...

247sports.com

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
247Sports

New Orleans Pelicans' Devonte' Graham arrested for DWI in North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham was arrested early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., and charged with driving while impaired, TMZ Sports reports. Graham was pulled over and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol around 3 a.m., according to arrest records. Graham is coming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Milt Wagner
247Sports

LOOK: Justin Fields works out with Chad Ochocinco, CJ Stroud

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields entered this offseason as the No. 1 quarterback with the franchise after being behind Andy Dalton last year going into training camp. So far, Fields has shown that his work ethic can't be questioned here in the offseason and on Thursday another example of that surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
#Iona College#College Athletics#Usa Basketball#The G League#Overtime Elite
247Sports

BREAKING: Five-star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

Oregon received a commitment from Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore on Friday. The Composite five-star announced his choice on SportsCenter. Moore's commitment is a major coup for the Ducks. He was the top uncommitted quarterback and was also considering Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Head coach Dan...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

RB London Montgomery announces commitment date, finalists

The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Basketball
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
Sports
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NCAA
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Virginia commit transferring to IMG Academy

Jarvis Lee will finish off his career at IMG Academy. The three-star defensive back told 247Sports' Andrew Ivins that he is set to transfer to the program this fall from Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Fla. The Sunshine State playmaker announced his commitment to UVA the Sunday after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Dante Moore becomes Oregon's fifth highest-rated commit to date

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class received a major boost on Friday morning when five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment. Moore acts as one of the nation's very best prospects, and is the school's first five-star commitment this cycle. Not only is Moore, who is ranked 12th in the 247Sports Composite,...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

247Sports

