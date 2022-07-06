6 most overlooked players on Jets' 90-man offseason roster

The New York Jets made numerous additions to their locker room over the course of the offseason. The 2022 NFL draft saw three top picks join the squad, plus New York was among the movers and shakers during free agency.

All things considered, some players are now a bit overlooked but they’re still pretty important pieces.

With that, here are six overlooked players on the Jets’ 90-man roster:

WR Braxton Berrios

(Eric Espada-Getty Images)

Between drafting Garrett Wilson in the first round, getting Elijah Moore back in the fold from injury, and Corey Davis hopeful for a bounce-back year, Berrios is a bit forgotten. Toss in the CJ Uzomah addition at tight end as well.

Berrios did start to build a good rapport with quarterback Zach Wilson last season, though. He could be important in 2022.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) . (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Vera-Tucker is a bit of the forgotten, quiet piece on the Jets’ offensive line. Much attention has gone to the tackles and how things will unfold between Mekhi Becton and George Fant. There’s also Laken Tomlinson who signed in free agency overshadowing Vera-Tucker.

But Vera-Tucker, a former first-round pick in his own right, put together a solid 2021 season. Pro Football Focus graded him a 66.8 overall.

RB Michael Carter

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

No one is more forgotten on the Jets than Michael Carter after the team managed to land Breece Hall in Round 2 of the 2022 draft. However, Carter was the third-most elusive rusher in the entire NFL last season, according to PFF. Even if Hall does get No. 1 rusher snaps, the Jets would be smart to spell Carter in.

CB Brandin Echols

(John Munson-AP)

Between top draft pick Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed signing in free agency, the Jets’ cornerback position has been revamped. However, depth can be key at the position. While Echols might not see much of the field Week 1, if injury strikes, Gang Green has someone who notched two interceptions as a rookie and saw plenty of playing time in Echols.

TE Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin #83 of the Minnesota Vikings a. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

With Uzomah’s addition, Conklin is very much overlooked. However, Conkin has since turned some heads at minicamp and might be contending for playing time this summer.

DE Bryce Huff

New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

With only four sacks to his name, Huff has still played well for the Jets. He has consistently played well as a pass rusher and in a crammed defensive line, Huff could still manage to stand out.