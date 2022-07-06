ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Pedestrian killed after being hit twice on James Island was ‘Outer Banks’ cast member

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVflY_0gWQlmTu00

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Cast and crew of a popular Netflix series filmed in Charleston are grieving after a member of their team was killed in an early-morning hit and run Tuesday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Alexander “AJ” Jennings was walking at about 2:30 a.m. along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive when he was struck by a car that fled the scene. He was then struck by a second car which also fled the scene, but was later located in downtown Charleston by officers with the Charleston Police Department.

Pedestrian killed, vehicles fled scene after morning crash near Folly Road: CCSO

Jennings was a cast member on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to the show’s casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting.

He served as a body double/stand-in for the character “John B.” in season three, which is currently filming in and around Charleston.

In a Facebook post , the casting agency described Jennings as “a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set.”

Actor Chase Stokes, who stars as “John B,” remembered Jennings with a message on Instagram Wednesday morning:

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless. I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that– Thank you AJ. Fly high angel❤️ “

CCSO is working to identify the initial car involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Tuesday hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed one Tuesday night. NCPD arrested Rashad Williams, 33, following the deadly crash that happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say. “Williams was traveling down Northside Drive from Ashley Phosphate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston County, SC
Accidents
City
James Island, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Accidents
live5news.com

Police trying to identify suspects in Charleston Gucci theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a downtown Charleston Gucci thief. Police say several items were stolen from the Gucci store on Market Street Wednesday. The value of items lost is at least $6,600. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested in deadly late-night shooting at North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a woman is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a Rivers Avenue bar. Taneisha Brown, 24, surrendered herself to detectives Thursday and faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at North Park Grill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest after a deadly late-night shooting Wednesday. Taneisha Brown, 24, surrendered herself to police Thursday, NCPD said in a release. NCPD officials said officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to North Park Grill following a report that a woman was shot. When […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Alexander Aj#Netflix S Outer Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Grand Island man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WKBW) — A Grand Island man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Charleston, South Carolina area Tuesday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and determined a pedestrian was walking on...
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested in connection with deadly May 24 attack in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack in the Corey Woods subdivision. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to a residence off Driver Avenue on May 24 to conduct a welfare check – at the scene, officers found a person dead inside the home with “multiple wounds on their body from an apparent attack.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident at N. Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to an early-morning incident at a bar on Rivers Avenue. Witnesses reported a large police presence before 1 a.m. at the North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue. Police had blocked off a large area of the parking...
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO, SLED investigating after body found in burning shed

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after a teenager was injured and a man found dead in Moncks Corner Thursday morning. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a call of an injured teenager at a hospital in Berkeley County. […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy