Iowa Supreme Court rejects Gov. Reynolds’ request to revisit 24-hour waiting period for abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Tuesday, the Iowa Supreme Court denied Governor Kim Reynolds’s request to revisit the 24-hour waiting period for an abortion.

The court handed down its original ruling last month, saying the state’s constitution does not provide a fundamental right to abortion . The ruling overturned a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that stated abortion rights were protected by the constitution.

Iowa currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Reynolds signed a law in 2020 that would require women to have to wait 24 hours for the procedure, but it never took effect after being challenged in court.

The state does expect the 24-hour wait time will take effect soon, and for now, some abortion providers have already implemented the waiting period.

In the meantime, however, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa said they’re pleased with the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision.

A joint statement reads, in part, “Nearly one in four American women have an abortion at some point in their lives, for a variety of deeply personal reasons. The majority of Iowans support their right to do so, and we will continue to fight to preserve it going forward.”

