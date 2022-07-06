ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Supreme Court rejects Gov. Reynolds’ request to revisit 24-hour waiting period for abortion

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXASx_0gWQjK2600

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Tuesday, the Iowa Supreme Court denied Governor Kim Reynolds’s request to revisit the 24-hour waiting period for an abortion.

The court handed down its original ruling last month, saying the state’s constitution does not provide a fundamental right to abortion . The ruling overturned a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that stated abortion rights were protected by the constitution.

Iowa drought conditions continue through growing season

Iowa currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Reynolds signed a law in 2020 that would require women to have to wait 24 hours for the procedure, but it never took effect after being challenged in court.

The state does expect the 24-hour wait time will take effect soon, and for now, some abortion providers have already implemented the waiting period.

In the meantime, however, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa said they’re pleased with the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision.

A joint statement reads, in part, “Nearly one in four American women have an abortion at some point in their lives, for a variety of deeply personal reasons. The majority of Iowans support their right to do so, and we will continue to fight to preserve it going forward.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Planned Parenthood#The Iowa Supreme Court#American#Iowans#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
The Independent

A 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio traveled to Indiana for abortion care. Her provider braces for new restrictions: ‘She is not alone’

The case of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from her home in Ohio to Indiana for an abortion outlawed in her state sparked international outrage, magnifying the far-reaching, myriad impacts of eliminating access to abortion care. Ohio outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for...
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Frankenstein legislation and midnight shell games thrive under Iowa Supreme Court

Iowans’ ability to stay informed about what’s happening in the state Legislature took another body blow recently – and lawmakers aren’t even in session. The latest smackdown on open government came in the Iowa Supreme Court’s recent ruling that also eliminated the right to abortion in the state constitution. Most people, understandably, overlooked the part […] The post Frankenstein legislation and midnight shell games thrive under Iowa Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy