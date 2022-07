The Bank of America at 3300 Park Ave., in Wantagh, was the scene of an attempted robbery on July 6 at 9:50 a.m., according to Nassau police. An unidentified man presented a note to a teller demanding money, police said, adding that the teller did not comply, and the man left through the bank’s back doors. There were four employees inside the bank at the time. There were no reported injuries, police said.

WANTAGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO