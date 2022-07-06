ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT WED AM

By Mikey Sasser
voidlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaist high range surf with SSW winds...

voidlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Talking the Tropics With Mike: CSU issues updated hurricane season forecast

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Water main break causes flooding in Atlantic Beach neighborhood

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Following an afternoon of stormy weather in the Jacksonville area, a water main break caused heavy flooding in an Atlantic Beach neighborhood Thursday evening. The break happened on East Coast Drive. It was unclear how long the flooding could be an issue. News4JAX placed a...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Florida’s 7 Best Fried Chicken Spots to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day

Chicken is the heritage bird in African-American cuisine. Each state has it own localized fried chicken joint or restaurant where it is highly respected by both young folks and elders alike. African-American fried chicken has many iterations with areas like the Southern Gulf region and coastal towns in Alabama, Mississippi, and New Orleans, who are routinely mentioned when discussing fried chicken royalty, but that conversation is nothing if Florida is omitted mentioned. Florida has some of the nation’s most delicious fried chicken and on today, July 6th—National Fried Chicken Day, I am happy to share our TOP 5 in FLORIDA!
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Singleton’s Seafood Shack awaits final inspections for reopening

Soon the smell of frying shrimp will replace that of wet paint in the dining area at Singleton’s Seafood Shack in Mayport. Owners and spouses Dean and Tabitha Singleton said the reopening date of the more than 50-year-old restaurant depends on final inspections. “It’s the same old shack. It...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#Surf#Ssw
Action News Jax

Catty Shack says goodbye to 17-year-old lion who passed away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary is saying farewell to a 17-year-old lion who passed away on Thursday. Freddy, also known as King Freddy, was born with a birth defect that made mobility difficult for him. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Foxtail Coffee Co. opens cafe in Ponte Vedra

Foxtail Coffee Co. has expanded into the Jacksonville market, adding a café in Ponte Vedra Beach to its rapidly growing list of locations. The expansion into the Sunshine State’s northeastern region follows recent openings in Newnan, Georgia, and Lady Lake, Florida, and is Foxtail’s 38th store. The...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
wjct.org

Scarlett O’Hara’s in St. Augustine closes after losing lease

In the wake of the July Fourth holiday, customers of Scarlett O’Hara’s and the neighboring bar, Dos Gatos, learned that the St. Augustine establishments permanently closed Tuesday. Word spread quickly on social media including Facebook. Many posted the letter where owners cited rising costs, the lingering effects of...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy