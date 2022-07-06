JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT WED AM

Chicken is the heritage bird in African-American cuisine. Each state has it own localized fried chicken joint or restaurant where it is highly respected by both young folks and elders alike. African-American fried chicken has many iterations with areas like the Southern Gulf region and coastal towns in Alabama, Mississippi, and New Orleans, who are routinely mentioned when discussing fried chicken royalty, but that conversation is nothing if Florida is omitted mentioned. Florida has some of the nation’s most delicious fried chicken and on today, July 6th—National Fried Chicken Day, I am happy to share our TOP 5 in FLORIDA!

