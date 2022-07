Mount Pleasant Softball was defeated by Fairfield 13-0 in 2.5 innings Thursday night, the loss will effectively end the Panthers season. Head Coach Mike Beason said this following Thursday night’s game. “Fairfield is a quality team and Coty Engle is an outstanding Pitcher. Our team improved in a lot of areas this year. Congratulations to our lone Senior, Savana Walls on a fine career. At times we took one step forward and two back, but the team kept working to improve. Great group of players to work with, who need to continue to work in the off-season. Thanks to all the parents and fans who supported us throughout the year!”

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO