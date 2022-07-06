Trainee at State Police Academy accidentally shoots himself during an exercise

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — A trainee from the Massachusetts State Police Academy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself.

A state police spokesman says it happened during training at the facility in New Braintree.

“A trainee at the State Police Academy range suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his lower leg when he accidentally discharged his firearm during a training exercise this morning,” according to the spokesman.

The trainee was holstering his weapon at the time.

“He was conscious and alert, was immediately treated by Academy medical staff, and was transported to an area hospital,” said the spokesman.

The trainee was taken to UMass Medical Center with superficial injuries and has since been released, a spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon. He will return to training Thursday morning.

“The incident will be investigated by our Division of Standards and Training,” according to the spokesman.

The name of the trainee was not released.

State Police Academy, New Braintree

The Massachusetts State Police Academy is located on 780 acres in New Braintree.

All state police recruit training is based there, according to state.

“Recruits attend a twenty-five week, modified stress, live-in academy, consisting of over ninety different courses of instruction. In addition to recruit training, the Academy hosts in-service training, training courses, and the Student Trooper program.”

The compound consists of more than twenty buildings that house classrooms, a dining facility, a firearms range, sleeping quarters, and a gymnasium.

