It was only nine months ago that Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank co-host Mark Cuban was backing a cryptocurrency company. Today, the company just filed for bankruptcy. Voyager Digital cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy as the overall cryptocurrency market is down. Bitcoin (BTC) reached a high of $68,789.63 in November 2022. Today, Bitcoin is trading for $21,495.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO