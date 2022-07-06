ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Federal court upholds Orlando fentanyl dealer's conviction

By News Service of Florida
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court Tuesday rejected arguments by an Orlando man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he sold drugs to a woman who died of an overdose. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Suspect in Haiti president's assassination pleads not guilty in Miami federal court

MIAMI - One of the main suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a federal court in Miami. Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death. If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
US News and World Report

U.S. Funeral Home Owner Who Sold Body Parts Pleads Guilty to Fraud

(Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral. Megan Hess, who operated a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Federal Court#Appellate Court
The Independent

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
WAYNESBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Former GOP Congressman Gets No Time Behind Bars Following Conviction for Lying to the FBI

A Republican U.S. congressman in Nebraska who resigned from office following his March 2022 conviction for lying to the FBI was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced the sentencing of convicted felon Jeff Fortenberry, 61, on Twitter, noting that the former representative for Nebraska’s first congressional district was found guilty of lying about foreign campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE
Rolling Stone

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Violating George Floyd’s Federal Civil Rights

Click here to read the full article. Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentence comes after the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations last December, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Chauvin to 25 years, while the defense asked for 20. Magnuson hit in between those requests, sentencing Chauvin to 21 years on Thursday, with credit for the time he has served, NBC reports. In May 2021, Chauvin, along with three other ex-Minneapolis cops,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Rapper Gunna again denied bond in gang, racketeering case

A judge in Atlanta on Thursday denied bond for rapper Gunna, who's charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, and on Thursday held a hearing on the rapper's request to reconsider that decision. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were released ahead of trial.
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

Florida Man Who Was Previously Convicted of Shooting Woman in the Head Now Accused of Murdering 14-Year-Old Girl

A man who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2003 shooting death of Florida woman has been accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl. Ronny Tremel Walker, 44, is charged with the murder of Nilexia B. Alexander, 14, authorities announced in a press conference Friday. He’s accused of killing the teenage girl in May, leaving her dead in a vacant field.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy