One on One with Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker
The Chicago Defender spoke with Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker after the primary...chicagodefender.com
The Chicago Defender spoke with Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker after the primary...chicagodefender.com
He can't get Trump out of his head. Without the federal bailout he accomplished nothing.
He will not be taking any questions outside of covid or marijuana.
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9