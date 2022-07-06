One on One with Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker

If you have a hair style that you're proud of, you can no longer be discriminated against because of it thanks to a new law enacted in Illinois. Yahoo News is reporting that the CROWN Act has been signed into law in Illinois, making it the 17th state to protect people and their hair styles/textures. The CROWN Act means Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. That's how it became known as CROWN. The official website defines what this is all about:

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO