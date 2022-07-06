ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Most stressful thing' in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon

By Howard Fendrich Ap Tennis Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N01wX_0gWQ2FBZ00
Spain's Paula Badosa reacts as she plays Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.

Essentially, that's what the rankings are for a professional tennis player. Match victories are rewarded with points, which generally remain on a player’s record for 12 months, then drop off. They are, in many ways, the sport’s currency.

“It’s the most stressful thing about our job,” said Paula Badosa, a Spaniard who entered Wimbledon at No. 3 in the women’s rankings. “We spend so much time thinking about the rankings: ‘If you win this match ...’ or ‘If you lose against this player, you’re going to lose your spot.’ It’s a lot.”

At Wimbledon, the Grand Slam tournament that concludes Sunday, there is an additional — and unprecedented — source of angst: No one is earning any ranking points at all. That’s because the WTA women’s tour and ATP men’s tour decided not to give them out in response to the All England Club’s ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

So someone like Ons Jabeur is dealing with two sets of emotions. She is excited, of course, about what she’s done over the past 1 1/2 weeks on the grass courts, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal and becoming the first Arab woman to get that far at a major. Her five wins moved her closer to the trophy and earned plenty of money (at least 535,000 pounds, or about $640,000).

There’s also a bit of a downer amid the euphoria.

“I’m not going to lie to you. The more you do good, the more you regret not (getting) any points,” said Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia who is ranked No. 2 and will face close friend Tatjana Maria, 34, of Germany in Thursday's semifinals.

“I don’t just look at myself, but I also look at Tatjana,” Jabeur said. “Now she makes a good run, and she doesn’t have points.”

A player such as the 103rd-ranked Maria loses out on the jump she would have received for faring so well a year after missing Wimbledon because she had just given birth.

And players who did well at the event a year ago do not get the chance to “defend” those points. The 2,000 earned by Novak Djokovic for his 2021 championship, for example, will simply drop off his record next week with zero replenishment, even if he ends up with the title again.

Returning a season later to the site of success can weigh on athletes who are well aware that those year-old points are about to disappear.

“That’s inevitable. And if you don’t think about it, people remind you,” said Tamara Zidansek, a 24-year-old Slovenian who reached the French Open semifinals while ranked No. 85 in 2021.

That was the main reason for her rise to a career-best No. 22; she is down to No. 60 after losing in the third round in Paris in 2022.

“It’s probably different for everyone, but I spend a lot of time thinking about the rankings,” said Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked U.S. man at No. 13 entering Wimbledon, who won't get the significant bump that his quarterfinal appearance Wednesday usually would bring. "It's a big part of my goals to be in the top 10, top five.”

Djokovic already owns the men’s record for the most weeks at No. 1 — he’s now No. 3 behind reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is Russian and barred from Wimbledon — and said he’s no longer as concerned about rankings as he once was. That might be a good thing, because the new up-to-the-minute “live rankings” the ATP unveiled as part of a recent sponsorship deal show that he’ll drop to No. 7 next week.

A vocal critic of the ban and the tours’ response, Djokovic estimates “90-plus percent of the players who are playing in this tournament, and the ones that are not playing, are going to be more affected by” the zero-points situation than he will.

So true. Rankings are a “benchmark,” as 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada put it.

As he also noted, they’re so much more. Endorsement deals can be tied to the rankings. Favorable seedings, which might make a path through a bracket easier, come via the rankings. Access to the main draws at tournaments are based on the rankings.

“That’s how the system is,” said Auger-Aliassime, who lost in the first round last week, “and you have to accept early in your career that’s how it’s going to be.”

Another way in which rankings affect things: Going into each match, a simple way to guess at the possible outcome is glancing at the numbers beside each player’s name.

Fans do that. As does the media. And players, too.

The higher-rated one is the one who, at a basic and theoretical level, is “supposed” to win.

“My mind is quite dumb, sometimes, where I find negative more than the positive in each situation. So I try to not think too much about it, but at the same time, I’m human. So when I’m playing someone higher ranked, it comes naturally that I’m the underdog,” said Ajla Tomljanovic, an Australian ranked 44th who lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday to No. 23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. “I can feel my nerves kicking in and, especially if it’s not going my way, I may be quicker to react and think, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ and start panicking.”

Players are well aware how easy — and unhealthy — it can be to become rankings-obsessed.

“I stopped looking at points and rankings because I felt like that wouldn’t help me,” said Denis Shapovalov, a semifinalist last year at Wimbledon who has been in the top 10 and now is No 16. “I just taught myself to only look at my game and how I can improve and where I’m at level-wise.”

———

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. It is the first time since 1931 that a man pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before a semifinal or final. “I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances,” Nadal said at a news conference at the All England Club. “I can’t serve. It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.” The 22-time major champion sighed occasionally while answering questions in English, then Spanish, for more than 20 minutes total. He twice described himself as “very sad.”
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
ESPN

3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing

LONDON -- Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that Majd Affi was banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

Before the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday, the two competitors—Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios—participated in some playful banter on Saturday via their Instagram stories. It sounds like there’s a lot more on the line then just the gentlemen’s singles trophy and prize money on Sunday....
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis Player#Russia#Spaniard#Wta#The All England Club
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

At Wimbledon, Jabeur 1st woman from Africa in pro Slam final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur’s steady progress from year to year — up the tennis rankings, through the draws of various tournaments and, now, at Wimbledon — has carried her to a Grand Slam singles final, the first African woman and Arab woman to make it that far in the professional era. The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday. “I want to go bigger, inspire many more generations. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected...
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

733K+
Followers
164K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy