ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US job openings slip, though remain at healthy level

By Christopher Rugaber Ap Economics Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GPZJ_0gWQ2CXO00

U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong.

Employers posted 11.3 million job openings at the end of May, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from nearly 11.7 million in April. Job openings reached 11.9 million in March, the highest level on records dating back more than 20 years. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person, a sharp reversal from the historic pattern: Before the pandemic, there were always more unemployed people than available jobs.

The figures reflect the unusual nature of the post-pandemic economy: Inflation is hammering household budgets, forcing consumers to pull back on spending, and growth is weakening, heightening fears the economy could fall into recession. Yet companies are still scrambling to add workers. Demand has been particularly strong in travel- and entertainment-related services.

“This is not what a recession looks like,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at employment website Indeed's Hiring Lab. “Clouds can move in quickly and darken the outlook for the U.S. labor market, but for now, the sun is still shining.”

Americans are also far more likely to quit their jobs than before the pandemic, mostly for new jobs at higher pay, another trend that is pushing up incomes. The number of people quitting fell to 4.3 million in May, down about 60,000 from April and below a record 4.5 million last November, but still historically high.

Economists are closely monitoring the jobs opening figures for signs the labor market is cooling, which could bring down inflation. With companies posting so many available positions, they have also been raising pay and offering more benefits to attract and keep workers. Higher labor costs have, in turn, contributed to pushing up prices, with inflation now at 40-year highs.

The Federal Reserve has targeted the nearly record-high job openings as evidence that the economy has overheated, and is rapidly lifting the short-term interest rate it controls to cool consumer and business spending. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hopes that weaker spending will reduce demand for workers, lower job openings and wage increases, and bring down inflation.

For now, labor demand remains strong. Last month, the government said that employers added 390,000 jobs in May, a healthy increase, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%, near a 50-year low.

Wednesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, provides overall data for hiring, job postings, and the number of people quitting their jobs. On Friday, the government will release its monthly jobs report, which includes net job gains and the unemployment rate.

There are signs that hiring and the demand for labor may cool in the coming months. On Friday, the June jobs report is expected to show that employers added 275,000 jobs, which would be a solid increase but the smallest in more than a year.

And Homebase, a company that provides payroll and hiring software for small businesses, says it has seen a 16% drop in new job postings by its customers in June compared with May. A separate survey of 400 of its clients finds that while most plan to add jobs this year, the proportion who say they won’t add jobs has doubled to 8% in June compared with January of this year. And the proportion who plan to add more than 11 workers has fallen sharply, to nearly 19%, down from 30% in January.

“We see some anticipation of softness and a weakening need for expanding employment,” said Jason Greenberg, head economist at Homebase.

Consumer spending, the economy's biggest engine, fell in May after adjusting for inflation, the first such drop since December. That could drag down growth in the April-June quarter, with some economists projecting the economy could shrink for the second quarter in a row.

And a survey of executives at manufacturing firms found that last month new orders actually declined compared with May, as Americans cut back their spending on manufactured goods. Yet a separate survey Wednesday of restaurants, banks, and other companies that provide services showed growth remained solid.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Fortune

It looks a lot like a housing bubble. How your local housing market compares to 2007, as told by 4 interactive charts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Bunker
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Economy has 11.3 million unfilled jobs

(The Center Square) – There are 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S., nearly two jobs for every American seeking work, according to newly released federal data. That rate is nearly the highest on record as the number of available jobs per worker has sharply risen in recent months.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment#Labor Demand#Job Market#The Labor Department#Americans
Fortune

The layoffs at Tesla show that white-collar workers are screwed, predicts hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry said on Tuesday that the U.S. labor market is about to be sliced in half, with blue-collar workers remaining a sought-after commodity, while white-collar workers see job losses and falling wages. In other words, the good times are ending for office workers.
BUSINESS
KNX 1070 News Radio

Here's what Americans are cutting back on amid inflation

Spending trends around the Independence Day holiday weekend offer some insight into how Americans are dealing with inflation – specifically what goods and services are being cut out of shopping lists as prices balloon. Recent surveys show that many consumers are avoiding dining out and that participation in all...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

June jobs report offers two very different snapshots of US economy

The headline jobs numbers just reported by the Department of Labor for the month of June showed that firms continue to hire workers back. The report counted 372,000 new hires in June — although negative revisions from previous months brought that number down by about 74,000. Still, these appear...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS News

These companies are giving some workers mid-year raises

Large corporations are biting the bullet this summer and giving raises to retain their employees — and help them cope with inflation. The average pay raise is around 3% a year, typically given between January and April. But soaring inflation, high gas prices and a tight labor market are creating conditions that warrant off-cycle and larger-than-usual bumps in pay for workers.
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants added more jobs last month, but wage growth slowed

Restaurants continued adding jobs last month, according to new federal data released Friday, though the rate remained somewhat slower than earlier in the year and wage growth slowed to its lowest rate since last fall. Food services and drinking places—restaurants and bars—added 40,800 jobs in June, according to new data...
RESTAURANTS
thecentersquare.com

U.S. economy adds 372K jobs in June

(The Center Square) – The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs last month, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate hovered at 3.6% for the fourth consecutive month. “Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health care,” BLS...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Jobs Numbers Point to More Hiring Woes for Small Businesses

Small-business owners feeling the heat of the hot labor market aren't likely to get much relief anytime soon. The U.S. economy added 372,000 new jobs in June, more than economists expected, and the unemployment rate remained near historic lows at 3.6 percent, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those statistics should ease concerns about the likelihood of a recession, but the persistently strong labor market also means more fierce competition for workers for small businesses. Last month, nearly half of small businesses reported having job openings that they cannot fill. That is among the highest recorded results in 48 years, according to a new survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB).
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Private-Sector Job Openings and Quits Fall for a Second Consecutive Month – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy decreased to 11.254 million in May, down from 11.681 million in April and a record-high 11.855 million in March. The number of open positions in the private sector decreased to 10.212 million in May, down from 10.627 million in April and a record-high 10.812 million in March (see first chart).
JOBS
freightwaves.com

June job growth solid but slowing in truck transportation sector

Truck transportation jobs grew in June but at a slower pace than the last several months. Since the gigantic decline of 78,800 jobs in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic, seasonally adjusted truck transportation jobs reported monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics have grown every month but one, a 2,700-job decline in March.
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Gig work rebounds but some gig workers struggle with inflation

The pandemic recovery is winding down, and the Fed is trying to curb economic growth to fight inflation. Gig workers are an increasingly important part of the workforce — though their wage and employment numbers aren’t counted in the Labor Department’s survey of traditional employers. How are they faring in this rapidly changing economy?
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy