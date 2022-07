The top three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft did not go as planned. There was a firm belief Jabari Smith Jr. would get taken first overall by the Orlando Magic, followed by Chet Holmgren then Paolo Banchero. Instead, it was the Duke star with the top pick to the Magic, Holmgren to the OKC Thunder, and Smith Jr. falling to third, going to the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO