CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he jumped through the window of a CTA Blue Line Train. According to police the man was standing on the CTA Blue Line platform around around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cicero stop, on the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, when he saw the train conductor’s window open and climbed through it.

CICERO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO