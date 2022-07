You hate interruptions, particularly if you're trying to focus on finishing a complex task that requires sustained attention. Few things are more infuriating than having something come along and break your concentration just as you're starting to make real progress. You may have snapped at whoever interrupted you--I know I have. But if you want to keep interruptions from cutting into your work flow, you first have to accept this brutal truth: For most of us, the most destructive interruptions are those we allow, or even create ourselves.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO