Christopher D. Williams, 63, of Montpelier, Ind., died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on July 10, 1958, in Marion. He is survived by his children Christopher (Cynthia) Williams Jr. of Muncie, Jacob Williams of Tampa, Fla., Brittany (Joshua) Fear of McCordsville; father Jerry Williams of Montpelier; brothers Jerry (Sue) Williams of Burlington, Wisc. and Timothy (Robin) Williams of Hartford City; and five grandchildren.

MONTPELIER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO