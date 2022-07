Join us for “polo with a purpose” and support the rescued equines at West Place Animal Sanctuary. The Newport International Polo Series is once again hosting its annual All Charity Day and you’re invited! This fundraising event will help us care for our equine rescues, Gabby & Gracie (miniature horses) and Timothy & Charles (donkeys). All four rescues came to our sanctuary last year, and we are working to increase their barn space before winter. When you purchase tickets through West Place, 100% of your ticket purchase and/or donation will help us provide them with the additional room they require, and will allow us to continue helping animals in need.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO