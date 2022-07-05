East Providence Democratic City Committee-Ward One Endorsements

I hope everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July. Did you know that fireworks have always been a part of the Independence Day celebration in the United States since the first celebration, in 1777? Fireworks were used in China in the 12th century, but it wasn’t until the 15th century that they became popular with European Monarchs as a way to celebrate national pride as well as the Monarchs’ own birthday. I hope everyone had the chance to see some spectacular firework displays, in and around Seekonk. July has other fun days to celebrate, like July 7th World Chocolate Day and July 17th National Ice Cream Day.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO