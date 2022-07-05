ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

East Providence Democratic City Committee-Ward One Endorsements

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Providence Democratic City Committee-Ward One met recently to endorse and/or support local and state democratic candidates for the upcoming election. Ward One...

From the Town Clerk

I hope everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July. Did you know that fireworks have always been a part of the Independence Day celebration in the United States since the first celebration, in 1777? Fireworks were used in China in the 12th century, but it wasn’t until the 15th century that they became popular with European Monarchs as a way to celebrate national pride as well as the Monarchs’ own birthday. I hope everyone had the chance to see some spectacular firework displays, in and around Seekonk. July has other fun days to celebrate, like July 7th World Chocolate Day and July 17th National Ice Cream Day.
SEEKONK, MA
K-8 Withdrawal Information

I would like to correct some miss information that has been put out there. In parentheses are quotes from our regional agreement (July 1, 1987). “ The agreement entered into pursuant to CHAPTER 71 OF General Laws of Massachusetts, as amended, between the towns Dighton and Rehoboth, hereinafter referred to as member towns, is hereby amended in its entirety to read as hereinafter set forth. In consideration of the mutual promises herein contained, it is HEREBY AGREED as follows” (1st page)
REHOBOTH, MA
