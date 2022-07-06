ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Resumption of haj pilgrimage brings joy and sorrow for Indonesians

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTKgI_0gWPOXDz00

JAKARTA, July 6 (Reuters) - For Indonesian teachers Sutrisno and Sri Wahyuningsih, embarking on the once in a lifetime haj pilgrimage stirs bittersweet emotions.

After waiting more than a decade, Sri's parents were supposed to make the trip to Mecca, Islam's holiest site located in Saudi Arabia, in 2020 but that was cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic halted most international travel.

Making the haj is one of the foundational requirements of the religion and for Muslims who make the journey it is among the most important displays of their commitment to their faith.

Sri's father will never make the journey after dying from a stroke in March and her mother, whose health is deteriorating, was denied permission to attend after Saudi Arabian authorities imposed an age limit of 65 as part of new rules to resume the intake of pilgrims this year.

Sutrisno, 54, and Sri, 51, are joyful at undertaking the haj in the place of Sri's parents but they are saddened by the loss of Sri's father and the possibility her mother will never complete the pilgrimage.

"It's such a huge moral burden to me," said Sri.

"But my mother has given her blessings to me and I have to think that this is a journey I have to go through, everything is Allah's decision, and I have to go on the haj."

Since last week, thousands of pilgrims have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia ahead of the peak of the haj on the Eid al-Adha holiday on July 9, part of an eventual 1 million that are expected to attend. read more

Under the quota system Saudi Arabia uses, the average wait to complete the haj for people in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, is 35 years.

This year, just over 100,000 Indonesians are making the trip, about half of the usual number, according to the Indonesian religious affairs ministry.

Preparations began in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in May, with pilgrims attending a preparatory briefing about the haj and the manasik, or the rites and ceremonies to be performed around Mecca, at what is one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.

Sutrisno, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, gave an emotional speech to the students at his school in Jakarta, as part of a ritual pre-haj celebration.

He sold his car and saved up 105 million rupiah ($7,019) over nine years to fund the trip for his wife's parents but the two-year hiatus cost them their chance to go together.

"We didn't expect the pandemic to come so fast and stay for so long," he said.

Many Indonesian Muslims are disappointed by the age cap and lower quota.

"Honestly, it breaks my heart as the haj organiser," said Cecep Khairul Anwar, an official at Indonesia's religious affairs ministry.

"But I hope this regulation only applies to this year."

Sri still holds out hope for the next haj for her mother, who is 71.

"My first wish I would make is to pray for a long life for my mother, that she can stay healthy and can go there," she said.

($1 = 14,960.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Willy Kurniawan and Yuddy Cahya Budiman; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty and Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is Hajj and why do Muslims go to Makkah?

One million Muslims are about to embark on the most important religious event in the Islamic calender, as hundreds of thousands of global worshippers arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Hajj is one of the five pillars in Islam. It is an obligation upon every physically and financially able Muslim to perform once in their lifetime. The pilgrimage is an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, develop a closer relationship to God and seek forgiveness for their sins.Muslims from around the world descend upon Makkah, where lies the majestic Holy Kaaba, inside the city’s central mosque, Masjid...
RELIGION
AFP

Pilgrims pack Mount Arafat for climax of biggest Covid-era hajj

Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Friday, the climax of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years. Prayers on Mount Arafat are the highlight of the annual pilgrimage, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad.
RELIGION
AFP

Hajj crowds move to Mina as pilgrimage pinnacle nears

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims journeyed from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to a white-tented city in Mina on Thursday as they neared the highlight of the biggest hajj ritual since the coronavirus pandemic began. Saudi Arabia's hajj ministry demanded the sacking of two top officials at a company that organises pilgrimages, over their failure to provide decent services, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indonesians#The Pilgrimage#Islam#Muslims#Saudi Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
ARTnews

Dam Threatens to Drown the 5,000-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian City of Ashur

Click here to read the full article. Iraq, facing a threat to its water supply as a result of the ongoing climate crisis, is considering creating a new dam that could flood the ancient city of Ashur. The city just reopened to the public in April. The Makhoul dam is located roughly 25 miles from the ancient city, which would not only flood it, along with more than 200 other heritage sites, but would also displace up to 250,000 people currently living in the area. “The impact of the dam’s construction has not been sufficiently studied, and to date there have been...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Outcry in Egypt as iconic Nile houseboats are destroyed

For many locals and foreign tourists, the brightly painted wooden houseboats dotted along the River Nile are an iconic part of Cairo's rich cultural and architectural heritage. But starting this week, the last of those remaining - about 30 in total - are set to be destroyed or removed by...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

India pivots from Middle East to Russian oil amid prophet Muhammad row

Russia is making huge inroads into the world’s third-largest oil market and is well on its way to becoming one of India’s largest oil suppliers, replacing historical suppliers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.India’s crude oil imports from Russia soared to 21 per cent in June, making Moscow the second-largest oil supplier to India, according to numbers provided by data and analytics company Kpler to The Independent. To put this in perspective, until 2021, Russia was only the tenth-largest oil supplier to India. Shunned by many of its traditional European buyers after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s sale of cheap crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
The Independent

Canadian museum apologises for depiction of Hindu deity after backlash in India

A Toronto museum has apologised for featuring content by an Indian filmmaker depicting the Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette that “inadvertently caused offence” to some people.The Aga Khan Museum said it has removed all the presentation of the documentary “Kaali”, directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.The museum said they hosted a event by Toronto Metropolitan University that brought together works of students from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds on 2 July to “foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts”.The movie was the submission among 18 short video filmns under the university’s “Under the Tent” project.“Toronto Metropolitan University’s project...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj. Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims. The experience sent many pilgrims to tears. Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the holy city of Mecca, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal. The pilgrims set out for Arafat before dawn, chanting as they trekked. They remained until nightfall in deep contemplation and worship. “I feel I am so close to God,” said Zakaria Mohammad, an Egyptian pilgrim praying as the sky brightened over the hilltop. “He gave me such joy. This is my feeling now — joy, great joy.”
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy