Raleigh leaders set to vote on social district

This article was written for our sponsor, Whitley Law Firm. We all have old furniture that needs a new home, but what if your old furniture could truly make a difference in a family’s life? That's where the Green Chair Project comes in. A local charity in Raleigh, NC, the Green Chair recycles furnishings donated by the community to help families who are overcoming the challenges of homelessness, crisis, and disaster have the dignity of a well-equipped home. “It's a lot easier to part with our things when we can picture how they’re going to help somebody else,” said Jackie Craid, CEO and co-Founder of the Green Chair Project.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO