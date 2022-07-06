Newsom Targets DeSantis

Comedian Adam Carolla joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest travel hypocrisy. ADAM CAROLLA: I live under Gavin Newsom’s thumb. If I lived with him, I would have killed myself years ago. Number one. Number two, let’s just really distill this down. There’s a travel ban against Montana because Montana is evil because of their stances on LGBT, whatever. They are probably not handing out free sexual reassignment surgery to all inmates or something insane. But either way, let’s just break it down. Montana is an evil place because of the way they treat the gay and lesbian community. Fine. Then who cares who is paying for your travel, Gavin?

