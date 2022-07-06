ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Newsom Targets DeSantis

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornians are fleeing to Florida, and for good reason. California Governor Gavin Newsom is panicking, and for good reason. But if he thinks his new ad is gonna do the trick, he’s truly living in LaLa Land!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. In a newly released 30...

The hammer
3d ago

The governor’s comment about the Florida governor borderlines on early signs of dementia

Fox News

Adam Carolla on Gavin Newsom's latest hypocrisy: 'Even he doesn't believe anything he says'

Comedian Adam Carolla joined "Hannity" on Wednesday to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest travel hypocrisy. ADAM CAROLLA: I live under Gavin Newsom’s thumb. If I lived with him, I would have killed myself years ago. Number one. Number two, let’s just really distill this down. There’s a travel ban against Montana because Montana is evil because of their stances on LGBT, whatever. They are probably not handing out free sexual reassignment surgery to all inmates or something insane. But either way, let’s just break it down. Montana is an evil place because of the way they treat the gay and lesbian community. Fine. Then who cares who is paying for your travel, Gavin?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

The Surprising Newsom, Pelosi and Harris Ties With the Getty Oil Dynasty

There are few true American dynasties. The Rockefellers, Mellons, Astors and DuPonts come to mind. The Gettys, too, are on that list. Founded by oil baron J. Paul Getty who moved under the radar until his "outing" as the richest American by Fortune magazine in 1957, the subsequent four generations of his family have been in the spotlight navigating fields from environmentalism to fashion to business, music, digital archives, arts, LGBTQ rights and politics. With five wives, the patriarch of the dynasty, J. Paul Getty, fathered four sons who lived to adulthood, and the family tree has flowered to some 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

DeSantis is offering GOP voters Trump lite. A primary poll suggests it's working.

A new University of New Hampshire Granite State poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis neck-and-neck with former President Donald Trump among likely Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, with DeSantis receiving the support of 39% of respondents and Trump 37%. The 2% gap falls within the poll's margin of error, which means they’re effectively tied. It’s a massive leap for DeSantis, who was trailing Trump 18% to 43% in the same poll in October.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

PAC fires back at California Gov. Newsom over ad criticizing Florida Gov. DeSantis

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom inviting Floridians to move to the “free state” of California has now been made into a parody by a Florida PAC. The PAC, The Vote The R project, created a new ad, which depicts Newsom speaking and a voiceover stating, “I urge you to join us in California where we’ll take the money you earn and give it to people who don’t work.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

