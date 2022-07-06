ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson could face swifter confidence vote if 1922 Committee changes rules

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAbIq_0gWP8zhk00

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened if senior Tories back a rule change next week.

Under the current rules of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, the Prime Minister cannot face another challenge within a year of his shaky victory last month.

But this could be torn up if the group’s executive go ahead with a proposed change to the rules as Mr Johnson’s authority evaporates with a series of ministerial resignations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBe06_0gWP8zhk00

– What are the current rules?

The leader must face a vote of confidence of Tory MPs if 15% of the parliamentary party write to committee chairman Sir Graham Brady calling for one.

If the leader survives, however, there cannot be another confidence vote for 12 months – which should mean Mr Johnson is safe until June next year.

However, Conservative critics are demanding a re-write of the rulebook.

– What would the new rulebook look like?

Various possibilities have been floated, including reducing the safety net from 12 to six months, which could mean a vote in early December.

Others reportedly want the issue of Mr Johnson’s future decided before the Commons break for the summer recess later this month.

One compromise suggested is that a second confidence vote could be held if 25% of Tories in the Commons – 90 MPs – submit letters to the 1922 leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33H5mu_0gWP8zhk00

– How might this happen?

At a meeting on Wednesday of  the 1922 executive it was agreed that the elections for a new executive will be held on Monday.

Nominations  opened with immediate effect and will close at midday on Monday, with voting taking place in the afternoon and the results announced during the evening.

It will be up to the new body – sometimes dubbed “the men in grey suits” – to consider whether there should be any change to the rules by which a sitting leader can be challenged.

A number of Tory MPs have said they will stand for the committee on the basis they would vote for a rule change if they were elected to enable another confidence vote to take place before next year.

As a result, the election is being seen at Westminster as something of a proxy for a second confidence vote.

– What does the executive say?

As a growing number of Conservative MPs turned on Mr Johnson, one major intervention during Prime Minister’s Questions came from Gary Sambrook.

The 1922 executive member blasted Mr Johnson for his handling of the Chris Pincher fiasco, suggesting there is “nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign”.

One committee source said suggestions the rule change could be made on Wednesday were being spread by the “anti-Boris lot”.

– Will the PM go quietly?

Mr Johnson would stay and fight any fresh confidence vote, according to his press secretary, though she described last month’s ballot as “clear and decisive”.

She also said the Prime Minister is confident he retains the support of his backbenchers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say

Boris Johnson’s time is finally up as prime minister. And we want to know - who do you think should be the next Tory leader?Johnson is set to step down after a fatal onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to tender their resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night, with Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also publicly urged him to “do the right thing and go now”.The slew of resignations continued on Thursday morning, as David TC Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary for Wales, claimed publicly to have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat launches bid to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat has become the first candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a Tory centrist who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start”.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and now in parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tories#The 1922 Committee#Conservatives#Commons
The Independent

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay as caretaker PM, John Major tells 1922 Committee

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.In an extraordinary intervention, the former Conservative PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to suggest it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for up to three months.In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Potential candidates for new prime minister as Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson’s resignation after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs will fire the starting gun for a contest to replace him.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.Here are some of the potential frontrunners to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:– Steve BakerProminent Brexiteer and former minister Steve Baker, a senior Tory backbencher, confirmed on Thursday that he is seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.He told Times Radio that people are asking him to do it, and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
The Independent

‘Game over’ for Boris Johnson as papers react to Cabinet resignations

The national mastheads paint a grim picture for the Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Chris Pincher appointment ‘showed PM’s bad judgement’

Boris Johnson showed “bad judgement” in appointing Chris Pincher to the whips’ office despite knowing of sexual misconduct allegations against him, Sir Keir Starmer said.Downing Street today admitted the prime minister was aware of claims against the now-suspended MP when he made him deputy chief whip in February.Asked about Mr Johnson’s position, Sir Keir told Sky News: “I have got no sympathy with a prime minister who repeatedly makes bad judgment calls.“We have been living with a version of this story for month after month after month. Bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything. I don’t...
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy