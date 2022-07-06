Police arrest two in separate Toledo murder cases

Toledo police arrested two men on two different murder warrants Tuesday — one for the murder of Annise Purifie that occurred the same day, and the other for the May 11 murder of Gerrard Jackson.

Purifie, 24, died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Tuesday morning after being shot at least once at Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway. Later that day, police arrested Jerome Hornbeak, 32, and charged him with murder.

Hornbeak’s bond was set at $1 million by Toledo Municipal Court Judge Michelle Wagner.

Mr. Jackson, 40, was killed just after 1 a.m. on May 11 in a residence in the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue. On Friday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Isaiah Fuller, 45, on a murder charge, and police arrested him Tuesday.

Fuller’s bond was set also at $1 million by Judge Wagner.