Brown County celebrates Fourth of July

The Blanchester Grace Church Praise Team performs at the Fourth of July Festival in Hamersville. Photo by Wade Linville

Brown County celebrated another Fourth of July over the weekend with festivals and fireworks displays held in communities throughout the county.

In southern Brown County along the Ohio River, it was the Ripley Lions Club holding its annual Fourth of July Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Events at this year’s Fourth of July Festival in Ripley included youth fishing tournaments, a baby show/little mister and miss contest, chili cook-off, decorated bike contest, youth and adult cornhole tournaments, a pie/cake auction, a decorated hat contest sponsored by Groh Racing, a pet show, the popular duck race, raffles, and live music.

The fireworks show over the Ohio River was held in Ripley on Saturday, July 2 with a large crowd in attendance.

Live music each evening included Misunderstood and the Harry Pedigo Band .

The decorated hat contest proved to be a popular event on Sunday, July 3 with 10 contestants taking part.

Winning Best in Show of the Ripley Fourth of July decorated hat contest sponsored by Groh Racing was Carol (Peebles) Mang, a 1961 graduate of Ripley High School who traveled from her current home in Covington, KY to enjoy Ripley’s Fourth of July festivities and take part in the decorated hat contest.

Winning runner-up as Best in Show of the hat contest was the hat decorated by Ripley’s Robyn Thompson and worn by Jarrin Taul.

Aberdeen held its Fourth of July Festival on Monday, July 4 with Maysville, KY putting on its fireworks show that night.

The Village of Hamersville also hosted a festival on July 4 with food and live music by the Calvary Grace Band and the Blanchester Grace Church Praise Team.

The new Hamersville Community Action Team was among those taking part in the festival, a group focused on improving the village of Hamersville in a variety of ways.

According to Hamersville Village Council member, Angela Marlow, there was a nice turnout for the village’s Fourth of July Festival, and they are looking forward to putting on more events in the future.

Marlow said the Village of Hamersville has been collaborating with other villages around the county for ideas on events to take place in the village.

“Things are happening,” Marlow said of the Hamersville community. “Other villages in Brown County have events and festivals that take place throughout the year, and that’s what we plan to do here.”

Members of the Hamersville Community action Team present at the festival included the groups president, Teresa Gall; vice president, Beverly Coomer; and secretary, Mark Gall.

According to Teresa Gall, the Hamersville Community Action Team was created to provide unity in the Hamersville community and to enhance the village with futures ventures for the benefit of the community.

Some tentative, future events the group has planned include: Yoga in the Park, a scrap booking class, a community flea market, a village movie night, and a fall festival.

The Hamersville Community Action Team is in need of volunteers and donations for supplies, and you can contact Teresa Gall at (513) 787-8935 or Beverly Coomer at (513) 317-7002.

With new laws on discharging fireworks in Ohio that began on July 1 of this year, many Brown Countians lit up the sky for this year’s Fourth of July while enjoying the holiday weekend.