ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Inscryption Is Coming To PlayStation Consoles

Daniel Mullins, the creator of Inscryption, has confirmed that the card-based roguelike is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Mullins shared the announcement on the Playstation Blog post, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Inscryption was previously released on PC back in October 2021, and had recently been released for both Mac and Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Zefookisthat

Zefookisthat posted a message in the forum topic Chris Brown Aka C-Breezy Vs SouljaBoyTellem Aka Draco. on the. Sir draco is really being underestimated here. He has enhanced ignorance and that would play into the head of mr breeze and will cause him to get knocked unconscious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Christian Bale Says People Laughed At Him Over Playing Batman

Christian Bale was praised for his performance at Batman in Christopher Nolan's film series, but not everyone believed the actor was making the right call to sign on to play the Caped Crusader. Bale told The Washington Post that many people laughed at him when he talked about attempting to...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Project: Eternal Flame

Sign In to follow. Follow Project: Eternal Flame, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Battles Board
Gamespot

In Metal: Hellsinger, Death Is Your Instrument

First-person shooter combat can often be said to have a sort of "rhythm," with the explosive bassy blasts of rounds leaving firearms and the weighty ka-chunk of reloading adding its own percussion to action movie-like experiences. Metal: Hellsinger makes that idea its central tenet, specifically building a fast-paced arena shooter around rhythm game sensibilities. But while it might seem like shooters naturally lend themselves to a rhythm game concept, making Metal: Hellsinger work as one, while ensuring it's still a satisfying shooter, meant that developer The Outsiders had to allow the music to permeate every facet of the game's design.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

A New Terminator Game Is On The Way

The Nacon Connect presentation ended with one more surprise, a teaser for an upcoming Terminator game. The brief teaser showed a menacing T-800 Terminator skeleton, with the logo for Nacon Studio Milan. The unnamed Terminator game will be a post-apocalyptic survival game set between the events of Terminator 2 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Netflix's The Sea Beast Review - A familiar, yet engaging adventure story

It's easy to write off an overly familiar film as just another derivative piece of art. Though that initial assessment wouldn't be entirely wrong, definition-wise, doing so would negate that film's ability to inform, delight, and otherwise entertain an audience. That's certainly the case with Netflix's The Sea Beast, a wonderfully animated movie that sports a grand cast and solid storytelling.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Gamespot

Charlie Cox Returning as Daredevil in Echo

Time to give the devil his due once again as Charlie Cox will don the horned helm of Daredevil in the upcoming Echo series on Disney+, THR is reporting. Cox made his surprise return to Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home, cementing his role as attorney/superhero Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, carrying over from the Netflix show that debuted in 2015.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy